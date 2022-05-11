Nation Other News 11 May 2022 RTC drivers told to ...
Nation, In Other News

RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 11, 2022, 8:19 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 8:29 am IST
Burden falls if buses fail to give good mileage
The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)
 The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Bus drivers of the TS Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are staring at a new predicament as depot managers are reportedly issuing notices asking repayment of excess cost of diesel they incur if the buses fail to give average mileage.

G. Venkanna, a driver belonging to Midhani depot in the city, was in for a shock when he received a notice from the depot manager, asking him to repay the cost of excess diesel as the bus he drove consumed more fuel than the average.

 

The notice read:  “You have driven 4,400 kilometres in the month of April, by consuming 948 litres of diesel. The mileage of the bus is 4.64 kilometres per litre, against the average 5.20 km per litre. A total of 102 litres of fuel was excessively consumed by the bus, for which Rs 10,710 was excessively spent. For the loss caused by you to this corporation, the amount will be recovered from your salary. You give an explanation within seven days as to why we should not recover the amount from your salary.”  

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. In the city alone, 11 such notices had been issued.

 

The unions and drivers accused the management of plying worn-out buses, which were in bad shape.

Origanti Srinivas, a driver at Ibrahimpatnam depot, having an experience of 32 years, said, “If the vehicles are not in proper condition, the average mileage will certainly drop. By burning more fuel, the driver does not get any benefit. Another factor is the bad road conditions. Despite all these, the management instructed us to halt the bus whenever a passenger showed his hand. So the driver has to stop the bus wherever passengers want to get off. This way the mileage certainly drops.”

 

Maramreddy Thomas Reddy, general secretary RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union, said, “Many drivers in the state received such notices. In the city alone, 11 drivers received such notices. With such pressure, how can we drive the buses? If any mistake happens, the instructors should train the drivers but not slap notices and recover the fuel money from one’s salary.”

K. Anjanyelu, manager of Midhani depot, said, “This bus which shuttles to Kurnool and back. When the same bus is driven by other drivers, we are getting the assigned average per litre. The arrogance and the carelessness of drivers are causing losses. Loss of Rs 10,000 per month is too much for any driver. The RTC is now trying to look into various ways of cutting the costs. When everyone is striving hard to pull out this organisation from losses, this is sheer irresponsibility.”

 

He added, “I have issued a notice seeking explanation, but not deducted the salary.”

...
Tags: tsrtc depot managers notices, repayment of excess cost of fuel used by buses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister said the new building to be built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with his personal funds, would have 14 classrooms in two floors and would be completed in nine months. — Twitter

KTR to build school in memory of grandma in native Konapur

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items

Rama Rao with the family of one of the beneficiaries of the 2BHK houses scheme constructed on the outskirts of Korutlapeta in Rajanna Sircilla district. — Twitter

Distribution of 2bhk houses is done in fair manner, says KTR

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

YSRC focus on urban development



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->