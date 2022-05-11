RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Bus drivers of the TS Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are staring at a new predicament as depot managers are reportedly issuing notices asking repayment of excess cost of diesel they incur if the buses fail to give average mileage.

G. Venkanna, a driver belonging to Midhani depot in the city, was in for a shock when he received a notice from the depot manager, asking him to repay the cost of excess diesel as the bus he drove consumed more fuel than the average.

The notice read: “You have driven 4,400 kilometres in the month of April, by consuming 948 litres of diesel. The mileage of the bus is 4.64 kilometres per litre, against the average 5.20 km per litre. A total of 102 litres of fuel was excessively consumed by the bus, for which Rs 10,710 was excessively spent. For the loss caused by you to this corporation, the amount will be recovered from your salary. You give an explanation within seven days as to why we should not recover the amount from your salary.”

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. In the city alone, 11 such notices had been issued.

The unions and drivers accused the management of plying worn-out buses, which were in bad shape.

Origanti Srinivas, a driver at Ibrahimpatnam depot, having an experience of 32 years, said, “If the vehicles are not in proper condition, the average mileage will certainly drop. By burning more fuel, the driver does not get any benefit. Another factor is the bad road conditions. Despite all these, the management instructed us to halt the bus whenever a passenger showed his hand. So the driver has to stop the bus wherever passengers want to get off. This way the mileage certainly drops.”

Maramreddy Thomas Reddy, general secretary RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union, said, “Many drivers in the state received such notices. In the city alone, 11 drivers received such notices. With such pressure, how can we drive the buses? If any mistake happens, the instructors should train the drivers but not slap notices and recover the fuel money from one’s salary.”

K. Anjanyelu, manager of Midhani depot, said, “This bus which shuttles to Kurnool and back. When the same bus is driven by other drivers, we are getting the assigned average per litre. The arrogance and the carelessness of drivers are causing losses. Loss of Rs 10,000 per month is too much for any driver. The RTC is now trying to look into various ways of cutting the costs. When everyone is striving hard to pull out this organisation from losses, this is sheer irresponsibility.”

He added, “I have issued a notice seeking explanation, but not deducted the salary.”