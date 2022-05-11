Nation Other News 11 May 2022 Fire breaks out as b ...
Nation, In Other News

Fire breaks out as bus rams vehicle, one killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 2:05 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 9:07 am IST
The Zaheerabad police registered a case under Section 304-A and 337 of the IPC and started a probe
News
 News

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was burnt to death while four others sustained injuries following an accident between a private bus and a transport vehicle at Zaheerabad of Sangareddy early on Tuesday. All passengers on the bus were safe.

First reports said the victim was a 10-year-old. Officials from the fire department later confirmed that the deceased was one Sameer, 30.

 

“The transport vehicle was carrying five men and taking a U-turn on NH-65 when the mishap occurred. A private travels company bus, heading Hyderabad from Mumbai, crashed into their vehicle. The impact was so severe that the fuel tank of the transport vehicle exploded and caught fire, killing Sameer on the spot,” said V. Srinivas, Sangareddy district fire officer.

He said two more men escaped with burns while two others sustained injuries from the impact. Srinivas said all passengers in the bus were safe; the driver along with the cleaner sustained minor injuries.

 

The Zaheerabad police registered a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt due to rash or negligent driving) of the IPC and started a probe.

...
Tags: national highway accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister said the new building to be built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with his personal funds, would have 14 classrooms in two floors and would be completed in nine months. — Twitter

KTR to build school in memory of grandma in native Konapur

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

Rama Rao with the family of one of the beneficiaries of the 2BHK houses scheme constructed on the outskirts of Korutlapeta in Rajanna Sircilla district. — Twitter

Distribution of 2bhk houses is done in fair manner, says KTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->