Fire breaks out as bus rams vehicle, one killed

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was burnt to death while four others sustained injuries following an accident between a private bus and a transport vehicle at Zaheerabad of Sangareddy early on Tuesday. All passengers on the bus were safe.

First reports said the victim was a 10-year-old. Officials from the fire department later confirmed that the deceased was one Sameer, 30.

“The transport vehicle was carrying five men and taking a U-turn on NH-65 when the mishap occurred. A private travels company bus, heading Hyderabad from Mumbai, crashed into their vehicle. The impact was so severe that the fuel tank of the transport vehicle exploded and caught fire, killing Sameer on the spot,” said V. Srinivas, Sangareddy district fire officer.

He said two more men escaped with burns while two others sustained injuries from the impact. Srinivas said all passengers in the bus were safe; the driver along with the cleaner sustained minor injuries.

The Zaheerabad police registered a case under Section 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt due to rash or negligent driving) of the IPC and started a probe.