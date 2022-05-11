Nation Other News 11 May 2022 Congress, BJP, TRS p ...
Nation, In Other News

Congress, BJP, TRS playing 10 per cent reservations to tribals’ card in the state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 11, 2022, 5:50 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported the call for 10 per cent reservations for tribals while the BJP and the TRS blamed each other
News
 News

ADILABAD: The Congress, the BJP and the TRS are eyeing tribals' votes as the Assembly elections are approaching. They are playing the Rs 10 per cent reservations to tribals’ card in this connection.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported the call for 10 per cent reservations for tribals while the BJP and the TRS blamed each other for not doing this in the state.

 

Both the Congress and the BJP are trying to push the ball into the TRS’s court while the ruling party is aiming to push the same into BJP’s court, saying it was for the Centre to do this.

There are 12 Assembly seats and two MP seats reserved for tribals in the state.

Meanwhile, the Girijana Reservation Sadhana Samiti led by Lambada leaders staged dharnas demanding that the state government implement 9.08 per cent reservations for STs by raising the quota from the existing 6 per cent.

Congress leader of Adilabad, Naresh Jadhav, said the state government can do this as per the Census-2011 and need not take the Centre’s approval.

 

However, Adivasis say the Lambada community is not a ST community. Adivasis said it was the Congress government at the Centre that included Lambadas into ST list in 1976 — during the Emergency when no protest was possible.  

Newly elected state president of Thudum Debba (Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti) Bursa Pochaiah said Adivasis had been urging the state and central governments to remove the Lambadas from the ST list, as Lambadas were continuing illegally as STs.

He alleged that Lambadas were enjoying the ST status without being included in the ST list under Article 342 of the Constitution. This was nothing but gaining entry into the ST list through the back door. Adivasis will not benefit from the demand for 10 per cent reservations for STs, he said.

 

Pochaiah alleged that educated Lambadas had taken away 90 per cent benefits of the reservations for tribals. A petition filed by Adivasi organisations questioning the ST status of Lambadas had been admitted by the Supreme Court and this is about to come before an SC bench for hearing, he said.

Adivasis leaders questioned the motive behind the Lambadas demanding 9.08 per cent reservations to tribals and saying that this was in the state’s purview itself. They are trying to grab more from the tribal reservations, they alleged.

Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao gave a call to Adivasis and Girijans to stage dharnas at all tahsildar offices on May 18 demanding that the state government ensure 9.08 per cent reservations for Adivasis and tribals instead of blaming the Centre.

 

Bapu Rao said the TRS had passed a resolution in the Assembly to hike reservations to 12 per by proposing the inclusion of three other communities in the ST list.   

He noted that the state government sent the proposal to the Centre along with a proposal seeking a hike in the reservations for Muslim minorities#

On the other hand, TRS leaders especially Lambada MLAs and Zilla Parishad chairmen demanded that the BJP-led Centre introduce the 10 per cent reservations to the tribals through a bill and pass it in Parliament.

Political analysts say Lambada leaders are mounting pressure on the Telangana and Central governments to achieve 10 per cent reservations for STs, much before the Supreme Court comes up with a decision.

 

Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan of TRS demanded that the Centre clear the ST reservation hike bill immediately as any delay would affect the community which is losing opportunity.

Recently, the Telangana High Court has scrapped the controversial orders issued by the Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society reserving more than 80 per cent of seats to Lambada students in the admissions to Intermediate for 2022-23.   

In the wake of the government’s announcement to fill nearly 80,039 vacancies, Lambada organisations demanded that the state government does the recruitment only after increasing the reservations to STs by 10 per cent from the existing six per cent in the state so that STs will get more jobs.

 

...
Tags: reservations to tribals’
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

Rama Rao said the government had deposited Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Very soon, the government would sanction ration cards to those who have not received them. — By arrangement

Distribution of 2bhk houses is done in fair manner, says KTR

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

YSRC focus on urban development



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->