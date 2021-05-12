Etala Rajendar meets Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, raises many eyebrows

The leaders discussed the current political situation in the state and their future course of action for more than 35 minutes, it is learnt. (Photo: Twitter @Eatala_Rajender)

Hyderabad: In an interesting turn of events, estranged TRS MLA and former health minister Etala Rajendar paid a quick visit to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the latter’s residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon.

The senior TRS leader, accompanied by former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy, received a warm welcome at Bhatti Vikramarka’s residence. The leaders discussed the current political situation in the state and their future course of action for more than 35 minutes, it is learnt.

Speaking to this correspondent, Bhatti said Rajendar’s visit was just a courtesy call and there was nothing political about it. “He came to our residence for the first time and we welcomed him with respect,” Bhatti said, adding that Rajendar might reveal his political action plan in their next meeting. He said if Rajendar wanted to travel with the Congress, the party high command would take a decision.

But close associates of Huzurabad MLA said Rajendar was unhappy with the way the government was functioning. They said Rajendar might seek the support of the Congress in case the TRS forced him to resign from the post of MLA.

In a dramatic move, immediately after Rajendar left Bhatti’s house, his rival candidate in the last Assembly elections in Huzurabad constituency Padi Koushik Reddy reached Bhatti Vikramarka’s residence, ostensibly upset with Rajendar’s visit to Bhatti.

Koushik Reddy is understood to have reacted in an aggressive manner and questioned Bhatti why he spoke to Rajendar. Asked about Koushik Reddy’s visit, Bhatti said Koushik visited his home regularly and it was accidental not incidental.

Sources said Koushik Reddy was not keen on admitting Rajendar into the Congress if the TRS sacked from the party. However, speculations are flying thick and fast among political circles on the next move of Rajendar.