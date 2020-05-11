47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 11 May 2020
Nation, In Other News

Milkman, mother-in-law bicker over who gave Covid-19 to the other

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published May 11, 2020, 8:21 am IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 8:21 am IST
Health staff in Vanasthalipuram locality of Hyderabad scratch their heads as family dispute flares up
Which of you gave me corona? One family in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad is wrangling over who started this whole thing. (PTI) whom have been walking and hitchhiking rest as they try to reach their native villages in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Though the government started running trains to carry stranded workers to their home states, lack of trains has led many to walk back. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
 Which of you gave me corona? One family in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad is wrangling over who started this whole thing. (PTI) whom have been walking and hitchhiking rest as they try to reach their native villages in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Though the government started running trains to carry stranded workers to their home states, lack of trains has led many to walk back. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Hyderabad: One family in Vanasthalipuram locality of Hyderabad is wrestling with the mother of all Covid-19 questions: who gave it to me? A family dispute has flared up as health staff have been unable to say who was infected first in the family, the mother-in-law or the son-in-law.

Through the mother-in-law, the virus was transmitted to her daughter, two sons, a tenant (who is a driver) and his wife, her maid and grandson. However, besides the elderly lady, none of them showed Covid-19 symptoms.

 

The son-in-law runs a local ration shop and also delivers milk in the locality. Samples were collected from his primary contacts. According to Covid-19 officials, the son-in-law, after testing positive, accused his mother-in-law of transmitting the disease to the family. He told her not to come to his house even after treatment.

A miscommunication by Covid-19 officials led to this family dispute. Officials who tested the milk vendor said the virus had been transmitted from his mother-in-law, but others said it has been transmitted through him since he often visits Malakpet Gunj to purchase items from wholesalers.

The fact of the matter is that officials have been unable to ascertain who transmitted the disease to whom. However, both families are furious, blaming each other.

“Four of these samples tested positive on Saturday and seven on Sunday. Officials claimed that none of those tested showed any symptoms but on a trial and error method we tested asymptomatic persons in a neighbourhood in Vanastathalipuram and all of them tested positive. We are yet to test over 30 persons in the vicinity which would be done soon,” the official added.

Meanwhile, LB Nagar zone which had the least Covid-19 positive cases is now competing with the Charminar zone in the last two days with over 50 persons testing positive. Officials said in a number of instances of transmission has been through local hospitals and samples have been collected from primary contacts. 

...
Tags: migrant laborers returning from other states, many of whom have been walking and hitchhiking rest as they try to reach their native villages in prayagraj, india, sunday, may 10, 2020. though the government started running trains to carry stranded workers to their home states, lack of trains has led many to walk back. (ap photo/rajesh kumar singh)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


