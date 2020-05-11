Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Vijayawada: Coronavirus-positive cases passed the 2000 mark in Andhra Pradesh with 38 new cases reported Monday, adding to the 50 reported Sunday.

Since the first case was detected in Nellore on March 12, the state has gone from 1 to 2000 in a matter of one month and 28 days. Recoveries stand at 998 on Monday afternoon, leaving 975 active cases in the state.

As many as 8,666 samples were tested in the 24 hours prior to Sunday evening, which makes Andhra Pradesh one of the top states in the country in terms of the total number of tests (1,73,735). Its testing rate of 3327 per million is the highest of all Indian states, which must explain why Andhra Pradesh has nearly 1000 cases more than its neighbouring state of Telangana which has 1196 as of Monday afternoon. Telangana's testing rate as of April 29, when it suddenly changed its testing policy, is 518 tests per million.

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meet Sunday, directed officials to take measures for opening of shops from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday in the permitted zones to help the public. He further directed officials to keep promoting awareness of the necessity of physical distance even during relaxation times.

Most of the new positives on Sunday came from Chittoor district (16), followed by Kurnool (13), Guntur (6), Anantapur and Nellore districts (5 each), Prakasam (2) and Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Krishna districts (1 each).

No new positive cases were registered in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

There have been 45 deaths so far.

Kurnool district has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases (566) with 16 deaths followed by Guntur district in second place with 382 cases and eight deaths. Krishna district is in third place with 339 cases and 13 deaths.

Chittoor district climbed to fourth place in coronavirus-positive cases due to 16 new cases on Sunday.