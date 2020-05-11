48th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

67,700

524

Recovered

21,147

1,050

Deaths

2,215

54

Maharashtra221714199832 Gujarat81952545493 Delhi7233212973 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Rajasthan39402264110 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3467165374 Andhra Pradesh201899845 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka85842231 Haryana7193009 Bihar7143546 Kerala5134894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 11 May 2020 Andhra Pradesh has 1 ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 11, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
AP is witnessing a surge of positive cases from Chittoor, which is contiguous with Tamil Nadu
Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)
 Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Vijayawada: Coronavirus-positive cases passed the 2000 mark in Andhra Pradesh with 38 new cases reported Monday, adding to the 50 reported Sunday.

Since the first case was detected in Nellore on March 12, the state has gone from 1 to 2000 in a matter of one month and 28 days. Recoveries stand at 998 on Monday afternoon, leaving 975 active cases in the state.

 

As many as 8,666 samples were tested in the 24 hours prior to Sunday evening, which makes Andhra Pradesh one of the top states in the country in terms of the total number of tests (1,73,735). Its testing rate of 3327 per million is the highest of all Indian states, which must explain why Andhra Pradesh has nearly 1000 cases more than its neighbouring state of Telangana which has 1196 as of Monday afternoon. Telangana's testing rate as of April 29, when it suddenly changed its testing policy, is 518 tests per million.

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meet Sunday, directed officials to take measures for opening of shops from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday in the permitted zones to help the public. He further directed officials to keep promoting awareness of the necessity of physical distance even during relaxation times.

 Most of the new positives on Sunday came from Chittoor district (16), followed by Kurnool (13), Guntur (6), Anantapur and Nellore districts (5 each), Prakasam (2) and Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Krishna districts (1 each).

No new positive cases were registered in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

There have been 45 deaths so far.

Kurnool district has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases (566) with 16 deaths followed  by Guntur district in second place with 382 cases and eight deaths. Krishna district is in third place with 339 cases and 13 deaths.

Chittoor district climbed to fourth place in coronavirus-positive cases due to 16 new cases on Sunday.

Tags: andhra pradesh coronavirus, ap testing rate
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


