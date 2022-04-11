Nation Other News 11 Apr 2022 Ex-servicemen yet to ...
Nation, In Other News

Ex-servicemen yet to get plots

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 11, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Officials delaying it for last 10 years
The court directed revenue officials to make suitable allotments to them in Shamirpet and Jawaharnagar, keeping in mind their sacrifices. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Retired servicemen, especially those who were posted on the borders, have been engaged in a different war, albeit civilian, for a long time.

They have been fighting with the government for allotment of housing plots. Even though the High Court directed revenue officials to conduct a survey of allotted lands and provide housing plots to ex-servicemen, revenue officials have stalled the process stating that all such lands have been encroached by businessmen and land sharks.

 

The founder-president of Ex-service Welfare Association A. Rangaiah Goud said that at least 6,000 acres of land in Hyderabad was purchased from farmers by the British before independence. These lands were used for shooting practices by the British army.

Ever since India achieved independence, those lands, in the present day Jawaharnagar and Shamirpet, have been lying vacant, he said. The association, comprising retired army personnel from the city, submitted representations to successive governments seeking allotment of those lands as housing plots. Around 5,000 acres were allotted to ex-servicemen and widows. As the process was getting delayed, they filed a petition before the High Court seeking its directions.

 

The court directed revenue officials to make suitable allotments to them in Shamirpet and Jawaharnagar, keeping in mind their sacrifices. “Despite being armed with the court orders, it has been an uphill task for us. There has been no progress in the last ten years. Revenue officials are yet to take up the survey. We have 30,000 members and a majority of them eligible for housing sites,” Goud said.

Meanwhile, the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector on October 1, 2020 (Lr No 2/1878/2020) directed the revenue divisional officer, Keesara and Kapra tahsildar, to look into the issue. He pointed out that the applicant had sought allotment of 250 square yards to each ex-serviceman in Shamirpet and Jawaharnagar. They also alleged misuse of 5,977 acres of land, which has gone to realtors. “It is once again requested that you pay personal attention and submit all relevant details for taking further action,” the Medchal collector said.

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


