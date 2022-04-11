Nation Other News 11 Apr 2022 89 per cent rain def ...
Nation, In Other News

89 per cent rain deficit in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:21 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 8:35 am IST
While 12 of the 33 districts have not received any rainfall until now, 19 districts have been categorised as being large deficient
The lack of rain will not have much of a bearing on the weather or on the monsoon which officially starts from June 1. — Representational image/DC
Hyderabad: During the pre-monsoon period from March 1 until now, rainfall in Telangana has been 89 per cent deficient.

While 12 of the 33 districts have not received any rainfall until now, 19 districts have been categorised as being large deficient (-60 per cent and below) and two districts as deficient (-59 per cent to -20 per cent), according to data compiled by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

 

The average rainfall recorded in the state from March 1 to April 10 is 1.9 mm, against a normal of 17.1 mm. Hyderabad district has received only 0.1 mm of rain in this period, against a normal of 23 mm, and hence registered a 99 per cent deficit.

However, the lack of rain will not have much of a bearing on the weather or on the monsoon which officially starts from June 1. An IMD official said though the state usually received some rainfall during the pre monsoon period which extends from March 1 to May 31, conditions in the state this year had not been conducive for the formation of thunder clouds, which are followed by thundershowers, which had led to deficient rainfall across the state.

 

Tags: deficient rainfall telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


