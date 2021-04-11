Thundershowers forecast for north coastal AP

Parts of agency mandals in Visakhapatnam received also received some rainfall. — Representational image/AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next four days beginning this Sunday, said a report from Indian Meteorological Department, Amaravati.

This is mainly due to low-level south easterlies and southerlies prevailing over Andhra Pradesh.

Under its influence, temperatures have come down to normal all over the state. They may go further down with the impending showers.

The maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Anantapur, following by 38 degrees Celsius in Kurnool. Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam registered the lowest temperature at 32.5 degrees. Visakhapatnam recorded 33 degrees Celsius.

Jangamaheswarapuram in West Godavari registered 36.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3.5 degrees below normal. Parts of agency mandals in Visakhapatnam received also received some rainfall.