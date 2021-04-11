Rain, accompanied by lightning, hailstorms likely in Telangana during next 4 days

Rain is being caused by a trough extending from Chhatisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu, for which moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a caution regarding rain, accompanied by lightning, hailstorms and 40 kmph winds for the next four days in Hyderabad and several districts of the state.

As per the IMD, thunderstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and nearby districts such as Ranga Reddy, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar and Sangareddy.

The warning also covered Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, said that these were pre-monsoon showers occuring due to the significant increase in the heat that the region has been experiencing since the last week of March.

He said that the rain was being caused by a trough extending from Chhatisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu, for which moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal. The rainfall will be seen mostly during afternoon and evening, for about an hour or two, Palawat said.

He added that while the northern region experienced rain and thundershowers in March, the peninsula will witness a change in weather this month, especially in Telangana state, northern Karnataka and Rayalaseema. The intensity in Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas will be higher than the rest of the areas.