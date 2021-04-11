Nation Other News 11 Apr 2021 Pakhal Lake can now ...
Pakhal Lake can now irrigate two crops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 11, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2021, 12:01 am IST
The trial run to divert water from Ramappa lake to Pakhal lake was conducted on Saturday
Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy offered floral tribute to the Godavari to mark water from the river entering the Pakala lake through Dabba Vagu. (Photo: Twitter @PSRNSPT)
 Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy offered floral tribute to the Godavari to mark water from the river entering the Pakala lake through Dabba Vagu. (Photo: Twitter @PSRNSPT)

WARANGAL: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy offered floral tribute to the Godavari to mark water from the river entering the Pakala lake through Dabba Vagu on the outskirts of Dabbirpeta village in Khanapur Mandal of Warangal Rural district on Saturday.

Special prayers were conducted on the occasion where thousands of farmers from the surrounding areas came to witness the sight, which is a dream come true for them.

 

The trial run to divert water from Ramappa lake to Pakhal lake was conducted on Saturday. MLA Sudarshan Reddy, who offered flowers to the river from the bridge between Kirya Tanda and Gundam villages, thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning the project. He also appreciated the officers and engineers who worked hard for this project. The result of their hard work was providing water for the next generation, he said.

“With this project, Pakhal lake can to irrigate two crops instead of one. It will have the potential to replenish water for 130 days. Three tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) for Pakhal and two tmc ft for Rangaya Lake will be supplied,” the legislator explained.

 

...
Tags: pakhal lake, ramappa lake, mla sudarshan reddy, godavari, dabba vagu, pakhal lake can to irrigate two crops
Location: India, Telangana


