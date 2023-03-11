AP health minister review rise in fever cases

Health minister Vidadala Rajini reviewed the situation with senior officials and DMOs and issued directions to them to be alert (Twitter/@VidadalaRajini)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a slight rise in the number of fever cases in recent times, causing concern to the health authorities.

As per data available with the health department, the state recorded 14,67,386 fever cases in 2021 while there were 29,81,486 cases in 2022. This year, January recorded 2,81,375 cases, February 2,76,238 cases; and there were 77,641 cases up to March 8.

While the state recorded 1,22,282 cases on an average per month in 2021, the number of cases went up to 2,48,457 on an average per month in 2022. In 2023, the cases went up in January and registered a slight dip in February.

The health authorities say there at present is a slight rise in the number of fever cases in the state.

Health minister Vidadala Rajini reviewed the situation with senior officials and DMOs and issued directions to them to be alert and extend all necessary health care facilities to prevent a further spread.

Though the health department wanted to take up a fever survey and write letters to the educational institutions to discourage affected students from attending classes, they are keen that no panic is created among the people as a whole.

Instead, health workers like ANMs and ASHAs would be asked to assist in checking the spread. Village health clinics are also put on alert. Use of masks is advised for those affected by the fever.

Health authorities maintain that fevers like malaria, dengue, typhoid etc will be reported more during February and March as also in August, September and October every year due to changes in the climatic conditions.

Director of health Dr Rami Reddy said, “We appeal to the people to maintain healthcare. Those who are infected must avoid infecting others and take regular medication.”

Health sources attribute the rise in the number of fever cases to the influence of the sub-variant H3N2. The symptoms are prolonged for two to three weeks, unlike in the earlier case of only a week.