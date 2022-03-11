Nation Other News 11 Mar 2022 KCR visits hospital ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR visits hospital with minor complaints; no cause for concern, say doctors

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2022, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2022, 5:24 pm IST
Rao complained of weakness and pain in the left arm and doctors conducted a preliminary examination
KCR has been advised rest for a week, the doctor said. (Image by Arrangement)
 KCR has been advised rest for a week, the doctor said. (Image by Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, underwent a medical check-up here on Friday after complaining of weakness and other minor health issues. The doctors said there is no cause for alarm.

Rao (68) complained of weakness and pain in the left arm and doctors from the Yashoda Hospital, including his personal physician M V Rao, conducted a preliminary examination.

 

The physician said the doctors advised KCR to go for a preventive check-up as his annual health check-up was due.

A coronary angiogram was performed at the hospital and there was not any problem, said a cardiologist.

In view of the pain in the arm, MRIs were conducted and it showed mild changes which are common to everyone of his age, he said. It was felt that the pain could be due to the habit of reading a lot of newspapers and using an i-pad, said the personal physician of KCR.

The weakness is because of his tours and speeches, he said.

 

Rao suffers from diabetes and blood pressure, but they are under control, he said.

KCR has been advised rest for a week, the doctor said. Rao left for home later.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over Rao's health and prayed for his good health.

"Concerned to hear the news of Hospital visit of Hon'ble CM Shri.KCR garu with minor symptoms. Pray for his good health & speedy recovery," she tweeted.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar too prayed for the long and healthy life of the Chief Minister.

 

"Concerned to learn that Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Chandrashekar Rao garu is unwell. I wholeheartedly pray Maa Durga to bless him with an early recovery and a long, healthy life," Kumar tweeted.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The helicopter was about to land but

Pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir

The Congress does not have leader of Opposition status in Lok Sabha as its present strength in the House is less than the 10 per cent of the membership of the House. (PTI Image)

Congress stares at possibility of losing Leader of Opposition status in Rajya Sabha

Indian nationals who were stranded in Sumy, on board a special train to Lviv in western Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath

AP govt presents Rs 2.56 lakh crore budget for 2022-23



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

President Kovind organises run at Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote fitness

The run will be 5 km long. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->