KCR visits hospital with minor complaints; no cause for concern, say doctors

KCR has been advised rest for a week, the doctor said. (Image by Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, underwent a medical check-up here on Friday after complaining of weakness and other minor health issues. The doctors said there is no cause for alarm.

Rao (68) complained of weakness and pain in the left arm and doctors from the Yashoda Hospital, including his personal physician M V Rao, conducted a preliminary examination.

The physician said the doctors advised KCR to go for a preventive check-up as his annual health check-up was due.

A coronary angiogram was performed at the hospital and there was not any problem, said a cardiologist.

In view of the pain in the arm, MRIs were conducted and it showed mild changes which are common to everyone of his age, he said. It was felt that the pain could be due to the habit of reading a lot of newspapers and using an i-pad, said the personal physician of KCR.

The weakness is because of his tours and speeches, he said.

Rao suffers from diabetes and blood pressure, but they are under control, he said.

KCR has been advised rest for a week, the doctor said. Rao left for home later.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over Rao's health and prayed for his good health.

"Concerned to hear the news of Hospital visit of Hon'ble CM Shri.KCR garu with minor symptoms. Pray for his good health & speedy recovery," she tweeted.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar too prayed for the long and healthy life of the Chief Minister.

"Concerned to learn that Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Chandrashekar Rao garu is unwell. I wholeheartedly pray Maa Durga to bless him with an early recovery and a long, healthy life," Kumar tweeted.