Nation, Current Affairs

TS govt investor-friendly: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 7:58 am IST
The minister informed the House that the IT exports from Telangana had increased from Rs 57,000 crore in June 2014 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in June 2022.
 Hyderabad: IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao said that Telangana had received Rs 3.32 lakh crore investments and created direct employment for 22 lakh people in the private sector, despite 'discrimination' and 'zero support' from the Centre.

 He lashed out at the BJP and Congress leaders for issuing statements about demolishing public properties like Pragathi Bhavan and the Secretariat, instead of contributing for the development of the state.

He urged people to safeguard Telangana from these 'disruptive forces'.
Replying to the debate on IT and industries in the Assembly on Friday, Rama Rao said the Centre had failed to fulfil the assurances made to Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 such as setting up of the rail coach factory in Kazipet more than eight years after bifurcation.

"Though the Centre did not sanction the railway coach factory at Kazipet as promised, our government has facilitated establishment of India’s largest private coach factory by Medha Servo with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore on the city outskirts, which would roll out even Vande Bharat coaches soon," he said.

The minister informed the House that the  IT exports from Telangana had increased from Rs 57,000 crore in June 2014 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in June 2022. He said the state government was expanding IT sector to Tier-2 cities to provide employment to local youth.

He asked BJP leaders in Telangana to convince the Centre and ensure necessary support for promotion of the IT and Industrial sectors in the state.
Rama Rao said Telangana was the first state to establish industrial health clinics to support ailing industries where total 249 units got financial support, 455 units got consultancy and 466 got diagnostic study, saving them from shutdown.

He said the state government disbursed  Rs 3,933 crore towards industrial incentives since the formation of state, and  Rs 3,400 crore was pending  due to Covid-induced financial crisis.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing five per cent GST on handlooms and also withdrawing all support systems by shutting down All India Handicrafts Board, All India Powerloom Board, All India Handloom Board and other bodies. He stated that thrift fund, health and life insurance schemes for weavers also were withdrawn by the Centre.

