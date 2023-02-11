  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag
Nation, In Other News

MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:32 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 12:45 am IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (DC File Photo)
BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag, official sources said.

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport here and was waiting in the VIP area to board the plane before being told the snag could not be rectified in time, they informed.

The chief minister, who was going to Hyderabad to take part in the 'Samrat Vikramadiyta Utsav', will now address the event in online mode, these sources said.

...
Tags: chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, hyderabad visit, samrat vikramadiyta utsav
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


