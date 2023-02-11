  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 11 Feb 2023 Kalyanamasthu and Sh ...
Nation, In Other News

Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa aimed to encourage education: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD. ILYAS
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo: Facebook)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme was launched with a view to encouraging education of children from poor families, curbing child marriages, increasing enrolment ratio in schools and decreasing dropout rates with Class 10 pass norm having been made mandatory.

The Chief Minister released Rs 38.18 crore towards the scheme to benefit 4,536 eligible girls who got married during the quarter October-December 2022. The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC, Minority communities, as also the families of the disabled and construction workers.

Depositing the amount at the click of a button here on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that the government strongly believed education was the greatest asset a family could give to its children. He also said the eligibility condition that the brides and bridegrooms must have passed Class 10 in order to avail the scheme’s benefit was imposed to encourage children from the weaker sections to pursue education.

Notably, the Telangana government implemented the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in 2014, offering a financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 per person and this is still continuing. Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister started the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka in 2018, offering Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000 based on community and category a year before the 2019 elections in AP, but this was stopped within months. The scheme was modified by Jagan as YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa by increasing the financial assistance on par with the Telangana scheme.

Quoting from the novel ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ authored by Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini, CM Jagan said, “marriage can wait but education cannot,” because “a society has no chance of success if its women are not educated.”

 From next quarter, the amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the mothers of eligible girls, he said, observing that this would encourage mothers to send their daughters to schools.

 Jagan Mohan Reddy said the beneficiaries were left high and dry during the TD term, when the then-government had stopped the financial assistance scheme from 2018 after failing to pay Rs 68.68crore to 17,709 families. “The YSRC government is implementing the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa in full transparency with enhanced incentives,” he said.

The Chief Minister explained that while SC, ST, BC and Minority beneficiaries got Rs 40,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 each during the TD rule, the YSRC government hiked these to Rs 1,00,000, Rs 100,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. While the differently abled people and construction workers received Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 20,000 each in the TD rule, they would now get the hiked benefit of Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 40,000 each respectively.

Similarly, the incentives for SC, ST and BC beneficiaries who opted for intercaste marriage went up to Rs 1,20,000 from Rs 75,000; to Rs 1, 20,000 from Rs 75,000; and to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 respectively for each beneficiary.

The CM, who interacted with some of the beneficiaries, via virtual mode, said the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa, coupled with Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena and Jagananna Gorumuddha would usher in a revolution in the education sector by drastically reducing the dropout rate in schools and increasing the enrolment.

Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna and top officials were also present.

...
Tags: shaadi tohfa, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, kalyanamastu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Jagan revolutionised education: Vizag North coordinator
Proud to be MLA under Jagan: Peddireddy

Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court (PTI File Photo)

HC orders probe against court orders procured dubiously

Two persons died in separate accidents at Kukatpally and Saroornagar on Friday. (Representational Image: PTI)

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Hyderabad

The collector said municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao would soon inaugurate the 2BHK units in Khanapur assembly constituency. (Twitter)

KTR likely to distribute houses soon in Khanapur

For the Sunday racing event, a 250kW battery will be used to power the cars. (Photo: Mahindra)

India’s first Formula E to attract record-breaking audience



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

India to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan-lending apps with Chinese links

As per the source, almost all these apps are learnt to be the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hire loan seeking desperate Indians and make them directors in the operation.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->