Hot days, chilly nights to continue in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Days in the city are getting hotter with soaring temperatures while nights continue to remain chilly, a pattern that is expected to continue for another week or so.

According to IMD officials, low-level southerlies/south-easterlies were changing the weather conditions prior to the onset of summer.

Meanwhile, a single-digit temperature of 9.6º Celsius recorded at Sirpur in Kumaram Bheem district on Friday.

The maximum temperature in the city also soared by 2.6º C and recorded 34.2º C whereas the minimum temperature was 12.3º C at Ramachandrapuram and Patancheruvu.

Adilabad was the hottest district with the highest maximum temperature of 36º C while the maximum temperature departure was by 3.8º C at Khammam at 35.2º C.

In an absolute contrast to the soaring mercury levels, a yellow alert is on the cards for the state for the next two days as minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 11 to 15º C for most of the districts, and a further drop with orange alert at districts like Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial in the coming week.