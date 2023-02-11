  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2023 As in physiotherapy, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As in physiotherapy, continuity, conviction necessary for country's development: PM

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2023, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 1:34 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 60th national conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) in Ahmedabad via video conferencing from New Delhi, Saturday. (TI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 60th national conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) in Ahmedabad via video conferencing from New Delhi, Saturday. (TI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said continuity and conviction were necessary, just as in physiotherapy, for the country's development.

Addressing the 60th National Indian Association of Physiotherapists Conference here through video conferencing, the PM said the spirit of physiotherapy has important messages for the people and the country, including consistency, be it in exercising or in policies to herald development.

"The first condition of physiotherapy is consistency. Generally, people exercise for two to four days out of enthusiasm, but then it wears off. But a physiotherapist knows that without consistence, you won't get results," he said.

"You have to ensure important exercises are done without a gap. Similarly, as in physiotherapy, continuity and conviction are necessary for the country's development. There should be consistency in our policies", he said.

Underlining the importance of consistency in policies, PM Modi said only this aspect will help the country to "rise and proceed on a long journey".

The PM said he too needed the help of physiotherapists sometimes, but suggested one combine this with Yoga, as knowing the two would lead to "growth in professional power".

"It is my experience that when the expertise of Yoga is added to physiotherapy, then its power increases manifold. Yoga and asanas have solutions to common problems of the body that require physiotherapy," the PM asserted.

Physiotherapists should educate people on right exercise, right posture and right things for fitness, the PM said.

He said he is inspired by physiotherapy, as governance contains a message that physiotherapists have learnt, which is "your inner strength is stronger than challenges".

"With a little bit of encouragement and support, people can win over the toughest of challenges," the prime minister asserted.

Citing the massive earthquake in Turkiye that has killed more than 20,000, the PM asked physiotherapists to devise ways to consult via telemedicine.

"After such a disaster, physiotherapists are required in large numbers. In such a situation, you all can provide help in different ways through mobile phones. The physiotherapists association should think about this," he told the IAP participants.

He said the best physiotherapist is one who is not needed regularly by the patient, which in turn teaches one "self reliance".

"One can say your goal is to make people self-resilient. Therefore, when India is moving towards self-reliance, physiotherapists can easily understand why this is important for the country," Modi said.

He said physiotherapists know best results are had when they work together with doctors, and so would understand the government's efforts to make development a mass movement in the country.

Modi said his government had supported citizens by opening bank accounts, toilets, tap water supply and carrying out several such campaigns, including the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, all of which have created a strong social security net.

"The results are for all to see. Today, the poor and middle class have gained strength to dream big and fulfil their dreams. They are showing the world they are capable of touching new heights," he said.

The prime minister said his government had gifted physiotherapy with the recognition as a profession, something they were waiting for since Independence.

He said National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions recognises physiotherapists as healthcare professionals, which has helped them to work abroad as well.

Connecting physiotherapists with a digital national mission has helped them reach patients easily, the PM added.

He urged physiotherapists to document the challenging and costly care of the elderly, whose numbers are rising.

The experience shared through academic papers and presentations is going to be of great value for the entire world and bring forward the skill of Indian physiotherapists, the prime minister said.

The two-day 60th National IAP conference is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 16 years and will see experts from India and abroad discussing and debating advancements in the field.

A highlight of the conference is the the first time ever 'scientific presentations (paper and poster presentations) for clinicians.

...
Tags: narendra modi, 60th national indian association of physiotherapists conference, consistency needed for development
Location: India, Gujarat


Latest From Nation

This is the third enforcement action against a Tata Group airline in over a month. — PTI

Aviation safety regulator imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on AirAsia India

The government has been committed to celebrating social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale, a statement from the PMO said. — Twitter

PM Modi to inaugurate events to commemorate birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Oommen Chandy (ANI file image)

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to be shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment

The victim's medical examination was conducted and a case under section 4 POCSO Act along with section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, police said. — Representational Image/DC

Teen sodomised by five boys from neighbourhood in north Delhi



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP driving India's growth story: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin during the inauguration of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in the Marol area of Andheri East, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Delhi LG removes AAP govt nominees from discom boards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (ANI file photo)

Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Another plea in SC seeking panel to probe into Hindenburg report

The petitioner said that he wants to depict the drastic condition and fate of people when there arises situations of share fall in the securities market due to various reasons at hand. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->