Jagan’s nod sought to make Vizag a paragliders’ paradise

Visakhapatnam: Taking advantage of the series of tourist-friendly initiatives that are on offer here, eminent international paraglide pilot Steven T Hines from California has urged the state government to provide access to national and international paragliding pilots in Visakhapatnam. He says this will be on the lines of those existing in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Kerala and Pune.

In an exclusive chit-a-chat with Deccan Chronicle, Hines said “We are requesting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give access to the adventurous paragliding activity in Vizag. This will boost tourism potential and put the port city on the world map.”

Hines pointed out that over the past 10 years he had flown to 25 different sites in the city’s vicinity, including in Araku, Paderu mountains and Kailasagiri.

“With my 40 years of experience paragliding and flying in 22 different countries and about a hundred and eighteen different sites, I can swear that Vizag offers excellent flying challenges. My personal favourite is Kailasagiri,” he said. He regretted that there was no permission to fly at Kailasagiri.

“It won’t cost the government any money because all that is to be done is to clear some bushes and have permission,” Hines said.

Bir and Billing towns are considered the best paragliding sites in the world and they have hosted World Championships.