Nation Other News 11 Feb 2022 Andhra Pradesh to sh ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh to showcase its business prowess at EXPO2020 Dubai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2022, 2:08 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 7:40 am IST
A special cultural programme is being organised by APNRTS to showcase the culture and legacy of AP at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion
The India pavillion at Expo 2020. (Photo: www.indiaexpo2020.com)
 The India pavillion at Expo 2020. (Photo: www.indiaexpo2020.com)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is set to showcase its business-friendly policies, infrastructure and growth opportunities to global investors during the state’s participation at the India Pavilion during Expo 2020 at Dubai from February 11 to 17.

The state will showcase the rapid strides being made by Andhra Pradesh in attracting investments in manufacturing, development of ports, multi-modal logistic parks, Industrial Corridors, Industrial Parks, fishing harbours along with developing education, medical, tourism sectors among others.

 

The state floor at India Pavilion will be inaugurated by  minister for industries, commerce, information technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy in the presence of Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for foreign trade, Dr Ahmed Albanna, UAE ambassador to India and Sunjay Sudhir India Ambassador to UAE and Zulfi Ravdjee, adviser to Government of Andhra Pradesh (Cabinet Minister Rank), Special representative to government for Middle East and Far East Countries along with the senior government officials from the state.

A special cultural programme is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) to showcase the timeless culture and legacy of the state at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion.

 

A high-level delegation led by Goutham Reddy will attend various business meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to discuss potential collaborations with top corporations in UAE and present opportunities, in various sectors, in the state.

The delegation will also meet various industry associations and conduct bilateral meetings to strengthen the trade relations with the UAE. The Andhra Pradesh week at India Pavilion will conclude on February 17.

The department of industries officials said the website, www.indiaexpo2020.com will provide more information about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

 

...
Tags: expo 2020 dubai
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 11 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph. (Photo: AFP)

India records 58,077 new cases, active cases decline

The crime rate under this category increased from 3.3 in 2019 to 3.7 in 2020. (Photo: AP/Representational)

11 per cent jump in cyber crime in 2020, NCRB data in Home Panel report

The bench, comprising Karnataka high court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice J.M. Khazi, that's hearing petitions challenging the state government's rule on dress code in schools, did not pass any interim order. (PTI)

No religious dress during case pendency: Karnataka High Court

President of India, Ramnath Kovind. (PTI)

President to arrive in Hyderabad on Feb.13



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->