Andhra Pradesh to showcase its business prowess at EXPO2020 Dubai

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is set to showcase its business-friendly policies, infrastructure and growth opportunities to global investors during the state’s participation at the India Pavilion during Expo 2020 at Dubai from February 11 to 17.

The state will showcase the rapid strides being made by Andhra Pradesh in attracting investments in manufacturing, development of ports, multi-modal logistic parks, Industrial Corridors, Industrial Parks, fishing harbours along with developing education, medical, tourism sectors among others.

The state floor at India Pavilion will be inaugurated by minister for industries, commerce, information technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy in the presence of Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for foreign trade, Dr Ahmed Albanna, UAE ambassador to India and Sunjay Sudhir India Ambassador to UAE and Zulfi Ravdjee, adviser to Government of Andhra Pradesh (Cabinet Minister Rank), Special representative to government for Middle East and Far East Countries along with the senior government officials from the state.

A special cultural programme is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) to showcase the timeless culture and legacy of the state at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion.

A high-level delegation led by Goutham Reddy will attend various business meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to discuss potential collaborations with top corporations in UAE and present opportunities, in various sectors, in the state.

The delegation will also meet various industry associations and conduct bilateral meetings to strengthen the trade relations with the UAE. The Andhra Pradesh week at India Pavilion will conclude on February 17.

The department of industries officials said the website, www.indiaexpo2020.com will provide more information about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.