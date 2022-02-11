Nation Other News 11 Feb 2022 Abandoned vehicles a ...
Nation, In Other News

Abandoned vehicles a security threat in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2022, 11:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 7:29 am IST
According to sources, more than 1,000 abandoned vehicles remain parked on public places including in areas close to VIP bungalows
RTA receives at least three to four applications a day for cancellation of vehicle registrations. (Representational Image/Facebook)
Visakhapatnam: Abandoned vehicles such as cars, motorcycles and even trucks on Vizag city roads are posing a security threat and causing nuisance to the public.

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) says that after cancellation of registration, vehicles that are not fit for moving on the roads shall have to be turned into scrap. But, the owners of most of these vehicles keep them on public roads or on someone’s private spaces.

 

RTA receives at least three to four applications a day for cancellation of vehicle registrations.

According to sources, more than 1,000 abandoned vehicles remain parked on public places including in areas close to the bungalows of VIPs in the city. Since major international events like President’s Fleet Review and MILAN are to be held here from February 20, the authorities concerned including the GVMC and Vizag City Police (VCP) would need to keep a tab on such vehicles and appropriate steps must be taken from the security point of view.

 

VCP commissioner Manish Sinha said, “We are regularly on the lookout for abandoned vehicles here.”

GVMC commissioner Laxmisha said he had also noticed the presence of abandoned vehicles during his field visit on Friday. He directed the town planning staff to  remove the old vehicles that are not in use and are parked on public space for a long time.

In one case, the GVMC noticed the presence of vehicles on both sides of the roads in MVP Colony Sector 12.

Police said an abandoned vehicle was used by a gang to commit dacoity in a jewelry shop at Muralinagar on September 25, 2012. During the investigation, police found that the gang used a vehicle that was originally registered in Maharashtra but carried a fake local registration number. The gang used the vehicle for its illegal activities and abandoned the vehicle thereafter.

 

In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, anti-socials use abandoned vehicles for criminal activities, the police said.

...
Tags: vishakhapatanam, road transport authority (rta), abandoned vehicles
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


