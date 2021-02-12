No Covid-linked death in Telangana for 1st time after onset of pandemic

People are advised to wear masks, wash hands regularly and follow the norms of social distancing. These safety protocols cannot be given up even by those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine. — PTI

Hyderabad: For the first time after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last, Telangana on Thursday reported no death linked to the virus.

Officials said 146 new cases were confirmed on this day, but most of them were mild. The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,825. The fall in the number of active cases meant the virus spread is now under control in the state, officials said.

New cases in Greater Hyderabad Corporation limits on Thursday were 25, while Karimnagar reported 10 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri nine and Ranga Reddy 11. The total number of cases in the state now stood at 2,96,134 and the total Covid-linked deaths were of 1,613, officials said.