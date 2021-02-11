Nation Other News 11 Feb 2021 Indian Navy’s ...
Nation, In Other News

Indian Navy’s largest wargames, Tropex, underway in Indian Ocean

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2021, 2:23 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 2:23 am IST
The exercise is being conducted over a vast geographical expanse in the Indian Ocean Region, including its adjunct waters
The conduct of Tropex is being overseen by Naval Headquarters with the participation of all three Indian Navy commands and the Tri-Services Command in Port Blair. — DC Image
 The conduct of Tropex is being overseen by Naval Headquarters with the participation of all three Indian Navy commands and the Tri-Services Command in Port Blair. — DC Image

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s largest wargames -- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex-21) -- which started in early January, is currently under way with the participation of all operational units of the Indian Navy, including ships, submarines, aircraft and units of the Army, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard. The exercise will end by the third week of February.

“The exercise is being conducted over a vast geographical expanse in the Indian Ocean Region, including its adjunct waters, and is aimed at testing the combat readiness of the Navy in a complex multi-dimensional scenario set in the context of the current geostrategic environment,” the Navy said in a statement. The theatre-level exercise also aims to validate the Navy’s offensive-defence capabilities, safeguard national interests in the maritime domain and promote stability and peace in the Indian Ocean Region.

 

The conduct of Tropex is being overseen by Naval Headquarters with the participation of all three Indian Navy commands and the Tri-Services Command in Port Blair.

Tropex-21 is in distinct phases, that also test the Navy’s transition from peacetime to hostilities. In the first phase, the Navy had conducted coastal defence exercise “Sea Vigil” along the entire coastline and island territories of India on January 12-13, 2021. This exercise was aimed at validating the coastal defence setup, that was entirely revamped after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

 

Exercise Sea Vigil was followed by a large-scale tri-Service joint amphibious exercise Amphex-21, conducted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 21-25. The amphibious exercise was aimed at validating India’s capabilities to safeguard the territorial integrity of its islands and enhancing operational synergy and joint warfighting capabilities among the three services.  

The Weapon Workup Phase of Tropex, which ended recently, witnessed multiple “on-target” ordnance deliveries, including missiles, torpedoes and rockets from frontline warships, aircraft and submarines and demonstrated the lethal firepower of the Indian Navy and reaffirmed the Navy’s capability to carry out long-range maritime strikes in the Indian Ocean Region, which is central to meeting its operational challenges and ensuring safe seas and secure coasts.

 

...
Tags: indian navy wargames, tropex, exercise sea vigil, amphex-21


Latest From Nation

Addressing a public meeting later, KCR vowed to complete all these projects within a year and a half. (Photo: @TelanganaCMO)

KCR lays foundation stones for set of lift irrigation projects

The fourth phase of polling will be held in 11 districts with exception of Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Nominations for Phase-4 GP polls begin in AP

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. (Photo: @trsharish)

Full support to farmers from TRS government , says Harish Rao

The state government has pointed out that Andhra Pradesh took the unilateral decision on holding panchayat polls even as the border dispute involving Kotia is sub-judice in the Supreme Court since December 1, 1968.

PIL in Odisha seeks to stop AP from holding panchayat polls in Kotia villages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

AP plans police stations for farmers to curb fraud during sale of farm produce

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: DC Image)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham