Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

New Delhi: The decline in daily numbers of fresh cases of COVID-19 continues in India with the active caseload now dropping to 1.41 lakh on Wednesday. The present active cases now consist of just 1.30 per cent of India’s total positive cases. In the last 24 hours 11, 067 fresh cases and 94 deaths were reported across the country.

Following the national cue, 33 States and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have zero active cases while 19 States/UTs have not reported any death in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%.

81.68% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 6 states while Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,475 newly recovered cases. 2,554 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 513 in Karnataka.