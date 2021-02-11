Nation Other News 11 Feb 2021 Declining trend in n ...
Nation, In Other News

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2021, 2:38 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 2:38 am IST
Over 33 states and UTs have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours
India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP
 India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

New Delhi: The decline in daily numbers of fresh cases of COVID-19 continues in India with the active caseload now dropping to 1.41 lakh on Wednesday. The present active cases now consist of just 1.30 per cent of India’s total positive cases. In the last 24 hours 11, 067 fresh cases and 94 deaths were reported across the country.

Following the national cue, 33 States and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have zero active cases while 19 States/UTs have not reported any death in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.

 

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%.

81.68% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 6 states while Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,475 newly recovered cases. 2,554 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 513 in Karnataka.

...
Tags: covid cases in india, fresh covid cases reduce in india, covid caseload drops india, active cases reduce in india, covid cumulative recoveries


Latest From Nation

Addressing a public meeting later, KCR vowed to complete all these projects within a year and a half. (Photo: @TelanganaCMO)

KCR lays foundation stones for set of lift irrigation projects

The fourth phase of polling will be held in 11 districts with exception of Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Nominations for Phase-4 GP polls begin in AP

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. (Photo: @trsharish)

Full support to farmers from TRS government , says Harish Rao

The state government has pointed out that Andhra Pradesh took the unilateral decision on holding panchayat polls even as the border dispute involving Kotia is sub-judice in the Supreme Court since December 1, 1968.

PIL in Odisha seeks to stop AP from holding panchayat polls in Kotia villages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Navy’s largest wargames, Tropex, underway in Indian Ocean

The conduct of Tropex is being overseen by Naval Headquarters with the participation of all three Indian Navy commands and the Tri-Services Command in Port Blair. — DC Image

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

AP plans police stations for farmers to curb fraud during sale of farm produce

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: DC Image)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham