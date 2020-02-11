Nation Other News 11 Feb 2020 Kathi Mahesh in trou ...
Nation, In Other News

Kathi Mahesh in trouble for character assassination of Lord Ram

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 11:16 am IST
The complainants alleged that the film critic hurt the sentiments of Hindu community
File Photo
 File Photo

Hyderabad: Kathi Mahesh is always grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He's not the one to mince words when it comes to airing his views and often gets into trouble for doing so. The latest seems to be a complaint filed by one Mr Umesh Kumar.

The complainant has registered a case with the Cybercrime police saying that Kathi Mahesh had made unsavoury remarks against the Hindu Gods. 

 

The cyber crime cops have filed a case against the Telugu film critic under 505 (1) and 505 (2) under which a complaint was filed, according to a report in an English daily. 

The complainant found fault with a speech made by Kathi Mahesh and also accused him of character assassination of Lord Ram in his speech which he called derogatory. 

Another complainant, Karuna Sagar also alleged the same saying Kathi Mahesh had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community with his derogatory comments against the Hindu gods.

He demanded that Kathi Mahesh be booked under IPC sections 153 (A) and 295 (A). The Nampally is said to have sought a legal opinion before going ahead with the case.

...
Tags: kathi mahesh, lord ram, film critic
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Arvind Kejriwal enjoys his cup of tea. (PTI)

Delhi election results: AAP shoots away to lead in 54 seats, BJP ahead in 15

Security personnel guard the Atal Adarsh Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, one of the counting centres for the Delhi Assembly polls on Feb. 10, 2020. (PTI)

Delhi election results: Early trends give AAP 42, BJP 13, Congress 0

According to engineering graduates who moved to the US for an MS degree, they are incapable of finding a job on their own.

City proxies work to ‘help’ NRIs

Since January 1, in a span of 40 days, there were 1,950 crimes against women, including attempts to rape, acid attacks, stalking, etc, registered by the Nati-onal Commission for Women.

Women safety apps rise after Disha rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
 

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

Cybercriminals use brand impersonation, social engineering, and phishing to steal login credentials and access an email account.
 

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

The earbuds are made of premium materials and at each end, there are magnets that can be used for stowage.
 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

Supreme Court of India (PTI image)

Sabarimala row: SC says it can refer questions of law to larger bench

Sabarimala (PTI image)

Rural India's NEET aspirants benefit from online video classes

Representational image (PTI photo)

Maghi Purnima: Lakhs take holy dip in Ganga, Varanasi

Devotees thronged Varanasi to bathe in River Ganges. ANI photo

Mohali building collapse: Several feared trapped

ANI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham