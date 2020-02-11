Kathi Mahesh in trouble for character assassination of Lord Ram

Hyderabad: Kathi Mahesh is always grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He's not the one to mince words when it comes to airing his views and often gets into trouble for doing so. The latest seems to be a complaint filed by one Mr Umesh Kumar.

The complainant has registered a case with the Cybercrime police saying that Kathi Mahesh had made unsavoury remarks against the Hindu Gods.

The cyber crime cops have filed a case against the Telugu film critic under 505 (1) and 505 (2) under which a complaint was filed, according to a report in an English daily.

The complainant found fault with a speech made by Kathi Mahesh and also accused him of character assassination of Lord Ram in his speech which he called derogatory.

Another complainant, Karuna Sagar also alleged the same saying Kathi Mahesh had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community with his derogatory comments against the Hindu gods.

He demanded that Kathi Mahesh be booked under IPC sections 153 (A) and 295 (A). The Nampally is said to have sought a legal opinion before going ahead with the case.