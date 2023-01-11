  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 11 Jan 2023 Ex-Telangana CS Some ...
Nation, Politics

Ex-Telangana CS Somesh joins Andhra cadre today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 11, 2023, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 11:44 pm IST
Somesh Kumar was relieved from the chief secretary post and Telangana cadre on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court quashed a 2015 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). (Photo:@TelanganaCS)
 Somesh Kumar was relieved from the chief secretary post and Telangana cadre on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court quashed a 2015 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

Hyderabad: Former chief secretary Somesh Kumar will join the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Thursday as directed by the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Official sources said Somesh has decided to join the AP cadre first and decide his future course of action.

Somesh Kumar was relieved from the chief secretary post and Telangana cadre on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court quashed a 2015 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that allowed Somesh to work in the Telangana cadre although he was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre in 2015.

Though there were speculations that he was not willing to go to Andhra Pradesh and would instead opt for voluntary retirement, they were proved wrong with Somesh deciding to join the AP cadre.

There were also speculations over Somesh approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court judgment. This too did not happen. Some speculated that he would quit IAS and join politics. There were also speculations over Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao appointing him as ‘government adviser’ after Somesh quits IAS. But all these speculations were proved wrong.

Somesh is due for retirement on December 31 this year. With nearly 11-and-a-half months of service still left, it is learnt that Somesh wants to work until his retirement and has no plans to wage a legal battle or opt for VRS or become an advisor to the government or join politics at present.

With the Chief Minister appointing a full-fledged chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari in Somesh’s place on Wednesday, contrary to speculations that the Chief Minister would appoint an in-charge chief secretary to enable Somesh Kumar to approach the Supreme Court and in the event of him getting a stay order, he could be reinstated, the hopes of Somesh Kumar to retain CS post were also dashed.

All these factors are learnt to have prompted Somesh Kumar to join the Andhra Pradesh cadre and complete his remaining service.

...
Tags: chief secretary somesh kumar, former chief secretary, andhra pradesh news, chief secretary, telangana high court, central administrative tribunal (cat), supreme court of india, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, vrs, legal battle, hyderabad news, telangana news, telangana chief secretary a. santhi kumari
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After giving birth to a baby boy Swarna died due to fits and after some time the baby also died. (Representational Image/ANI)

Ill-equipped PHCs: HC seeks govt reply after woman, new-born die

Mr. Glenn Saldanha, Chairman And Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Gagandeep Kang, Virologist, and Professor, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Sciences, CMC Vellore will be among the distinguished speakers. (Photo by arrangement)

BioAsia 2023 forum to discuss challenges & opportunities in Life Science post-COVID

The BJP leaders said the BRS government has been implementing 6kgs rice per head at the rate of Rs 1 per kg all these years. (Image: PTI)

BRS, BJP lock horns over 5-kg free rice scheme

Vishal Mathur, Sr Vice President Sales & Marketing, Light & Medium Duty Trucks, VECV. (Photo by arrangement)

Auto Expo Interview: Volvo and Eicher showcase future-ready mobility solutions



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS BJP to invite Modi to contest from state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

TMC up in arms over CPI(M)-BJP 'joint' operation

File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->