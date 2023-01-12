PM to virtually flag off Vande Bharat on Jan.15

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the much-anticipated eighth semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15, the Sankranti festival, rather than January 19, as his scheduled visit to Hyderabad has been postponed.

The flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express by the Prime Minister on January 15 is a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of the Sankranti festival, said Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. When the Prime Minister virtually launches the Vande Bharat Express, railways minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw and Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy will be present at Secunderabad Railway Station. Senior South Central Railways officials informed that the Vande Bharat Express, which arrived in Vizag on Wednesday evening, is due to arrive at Secunderabad station. Trail runs and other technical tests will be carried out prior to the launch. The train's arrival during Sankranti will aid in easing the festival's throng.

Miscreants pelt stones at Vande Bharat

Miscreants pelted stones at Vande Bharat Express damaging the glass panes of

a window while it was passing through Kancharapalem area in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on its way to

Secunderabad where it will be flagged off on January 15 by Prime Minister

Narendra Modi in the virtual mode.

After the primary checks, the train was scheduled to leave for Secunderabad

on Thursday morning.

"The panes will be sent to Vizag tomorrow and after fixing it, the train

will leave for Secunderabad, probably by the evening," said an official.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force personnel launched a manhunt for the

miscreants. Security has been beefed up at the coaching complex where the

train is halted, an official said.