  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 11 Jan 2023 AP CM releases Rs 39 ...
Nation, In Other News

AP CM releases Rs 395 cr to benefit 3.95 lakh petty traders, artisans

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2023, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 8:30 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC File Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC File Photo)

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 395 crore under the Jagananna Thodu scheme towards interest free loans through banks to benefit 3.95 lakh petty traders and artisans at Rs 10,000 each.

He also released Rs 15.17 crore towards reimbursement of interest to benefit 13.28 lakh beneficiaries who have obtained and repaid the loans promptly in the last six months, an official release said.

Releasing the amount virtually by click of a button at the Camp Office here, the Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries of the scheme, besides becoming part and parcel of the self-employed community, are also helping the society indirectly in a great way.

He noted that it was a matter of pride for the state that it has sanctioned 24.6 lakh loans out of the total number of 39.21 lakh loans given in the entire country.

Out of the total 15,31,347 beneficiaries, 8,74,745 traders and artisans are promptly repaying their loans and have become inseparable part of the scheme by recycling their loans with great discipline, he said, adding that it indicates a positive change in the society.

Eligible people who have not availed the scheme for any reason can apply through village and ward secretariats and such people would be included in the scheme at the end of social audit every six months.

With today's disbursal that benefits 28,000 new petty traders and artisans, the government has so far reimbursed Rs. 63.65 crore as interest alone while the total loan amount sanctioned so far reaches Rs 2,406 crore benefiting 15,31, 347 people out of which 80 per cent of them belong to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Fruit and vegetable vendors, people running roadside tiffin centers and others selling products in baskets and vending products on motorcycles and auto rickshaws besides Bobbili veena makers, artisans involved in brass work, Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toy makers, puppet, Kalankari and lace makers are among the beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh and senior officials were among those present.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, cm jagan release interest free loans, jagananna thodu scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Andhra farmers stir against agri society not giving loans
Centre extends interest-free loan to AP tobacco growers

Latest From Nation

After giving birth to a baby boy Swarna died due to fits and after some time the baby also died. (Representational Image/ANI)

Ill-equipped PHCs: HC seeks govt reply after woman, new-born die

Mr. Glenn Saldanha, Chairman And Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Gagandeep Kang, Virologist, and Professor, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Sciences, CMC Vellore will be among the distinguished speakers. (Photo by arrangement)

BioAsia 2023 forum to discuss challenges & opportunities in Life Science post-COVID

The BJP leaders said the BRS government has been implementing 6kgs rice per head at the rate of Rs 1 per kg all these years. (Image: PTI)

BRS, BJP lock horns over 5-kg free rice scheme

Vishal Mathur, Sr Vice President Sales & Marketing, Light & Medium Duty Trucks, VECV. (Photo by arrangement)

Auto Expo Interview: Volvo and Eicher showcase future-ready mobility solutions



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->