Andhra: Jagan announces DA for Sankranti 

The leaders of the joint action committee of the unions and associations of government employees met the chief minister here on Wednesday. (File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced one DA for government employees for the Sankranti festival.

The leaders of the joint action committee of the unions and associations of government employees met the chief minister here on Wednesday and sought release of two DAs, as also the pending dues and arrears.

JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao and general secretary Hrudaya Raju said the delegation conveyed New Year wishes to the CM and submitted a memorandum of their issues.

The two leaders said they sought appointment of a PRC Committee, clearing of 11 pending PRC dues, cancellation of contributory pension scheme and restoration of the old pension scheme, exemption from the face- recognition norm to field staff vis-à-vis attendance registrations, and other problems.

They said the CM responded positively and announced the release of one DA marking the Sankranti festival and payment of pending pay arrears from April. He promised to take measures to resolve other issues in an amicable manner.

AP government employees association president KR Suryanarayana, association representatives Oscar Rao and Ramesh Kumar called on the CM on Wednesday and extended their New Year and Sankranti wishes to him.

The chief minister unveiled the diaries and calendars of various employees and teacher unions. Teachers MLC Kalapalatha Reddy, PRTU-AP president Giriprasad Reddy and AP secretariat employees association president Venkata Ramireddy also called on the Chief Minister and extended their New Year and Sankranti wishes to him.

AP civil services association president Dharmachandra Reddy, representatives Mohan Kumar and E Murali called on the CM and extended their New Year and Sankranti wishes to him.