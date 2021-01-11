Nation Other News 11 Jan 2021 Dogs make life miser ...
Dogs make life miserable in Indian Airlines colony; GHMC looks the other way

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 11, 2021, 10:29 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2021, 11:28 am IST
Residents are scared of allowing their children play outside of homes and most women have stopped going out for their usual morning walk
 The authorities sent in the dog-catching vehicle after we made complaints and they have taken away just two dogs, leaving many behind, say residents.

Hyderabad: Residents of Indian Airlines Colony at Begumpet are troubled by the stray dog menace. Dogs in groups pounce on moving cars at night, catching drivers by surprise, say residents of the colony that has about 160 houses. They have lodged a complaint with the GHMC but there is no meaningful response.

Residents are scared of allowing their children play outside of homes. Most women have stopped going out for their usual morning walk. Life is largely disturbed in the colony due to the stray dogs. Residents demand early action from the civic authorities.

 

Stated resident Arshan Ahmed Khan: “The authorities sent in the dog-catching vehicle after we made complaints. They have taken away just two dogs and many dogs are left behind. These dogs are chasing moving cars, the morning walkers, and even entering our homes.”

Resident Jayalakshmi, whose grandchildren live with her, said the dogs posed a threat to the safety of children. “We have stopped sending children out for play. Recently my housemaid’s son was bitten by a dog. Dogs are constantly attacking people and there is no serious response from the authorities. Why are they not being taken away and relocated,” she asked.

 

Vijaya Durga, who complained that the dogs chased morning walkers, said “During the lockdown, the number of stray dogs here has increased. We too love dogs, but not at the cost of our lives.”

Asked about the complaints, Dr Abdul Wakil, chief veterinary officer of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, explained, “There is no provision in the law for relocation of stray dogs. Our job is to sterilize dogs. Post-operation, they are vaccinated and marked on the ear by way of identification. They are released back in same localities.”

 

He added “In case of terminally ill dogs, fatally injured dogs or dogs that show aggressive behavior, they will be put to sleep by the GHMC veterinary doctors in the presence of the NGO’s Veterinary.” Dr Wakil said that one dog-catching vehicle is at the disposal of each GHMC circle. Also, by calling tenders, the NGOs have been assigned to do such jobs.

