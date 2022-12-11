TS gets award for tele consultations

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya presents an award for tele-consultations to commissioner for health and family welfare Sweta Mohanty in Varanasi, UP, on Saturday. (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: Telangana received an award from the Centre on Saturday for carrying out the third most number of tele-consultations among all states. The state completed 17,47,269 consultations in about two months from October 12 to December 8 this year.

The award was presented by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to commissioner for health and family Welfare Sweta Mohanty during an event held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Tamil Nadu ranked first with the most tele-consultations conducted followed by Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 5,876 PHCs, UPHCs, Basti Dawakhanas and sub-centres across the state are providing more than 12 types of specialty medicine through tele consultations. Health minister T. Harish Rao expressed happiness over the development and congratulated the medical staff who worked for this.