  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Other News 10 Dec 2022 1228 kids went missi ...
Nation, In Other News

1228 kids went missing in 3 years from Telangana, only 440 were traced

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 10, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 7:47 am IST
Of the 1,40,575 children who went missing across the country for the same period, 1,25,445 had been traced. (Representational Image)
 Of the 1,40,575 children who went missing across the country for the same period, 1,25,445 had been traced. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Centre told Parliament that 1,228 children had gone missing in Telangana from 2019 to 2021, of whom 440 had been traced. This is an abysmal low of around 36 per cent as against the national average of 89 per cent missing children traced across the country, the Union ministry of women and child development told the Lok Sabha.

Of the 1,40,575 children who went missing across the country for the same period, 1,25,445 had been traced.

The ministry also told Parliament that the rate of persons convicted in cases registered under the  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has decreased by 16 per cent for 2021.

It said 100 persons were convicted in 2021 against 120 in 2020 and 108 in 2019. In comparison, 2,698 Pocso cases registered in 2021; 2,074 in 2020 and 1,998 in 2019.

Nationwide, 6,080 persons were convicted in Pocso cases.

The ministry did not specify the reasons for Pocso Act cases ending in acquittal, stating that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) did not maintain the details separately.

...
Tags: telangana news, missing children, (pocso) act, national crime records bureau (ncrb), union ministry of women and child development, india parliament, conviction rate, people missing, protection of children against sexual offences
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 10 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

With Dr M. Vaishali Reddy’s family staging a protest on the Nagarjunasagar highway alleging the negligence of the cops, traffic came to a standstill. (Representational image/DC)

Relatives stage protest, traffic halted

Telangana High Court (DC)

High Court summons CS over delay in Hill Fort work

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra mulls law against 'love jihad': Devendra Fadnavis

The Union ministry of women and child development said 20,865 cases of sexual assault against women were registered in 2021 in Telangana, against 17,791 in 2020 and 18,394 cases in 2019. (Representational photo:DC)

Sexual crimes against women on the rise in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->