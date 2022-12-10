CM Jagan talks to Prime Minister over G20 Summit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, at which it was decided to hold three G20 events in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in a span of a year.

The Prime Minister, who now heads the grouping, discussed the G20 plans with the CMs and Lt. Governors of several states. Besides Jagan, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan too participated in the meeting from the AP side.

The AP Chief Minister promised all support from the state government. The three conferences in Visakhapatnam would be held on February 3, 4 and April 24 with focus on topics such as finance sector, agriculture, environment, education, health.

The Prime Minister said the G20 presidentship for India is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths to the world.

The PM emphasised the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of the states / UTs in the holding of various G20 events. A large number of foreign dignitaries would be coming to India during India’s one-year-long presidency and the international media would focus on various events.

This, the PM said, was time for the states/UTs to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations. He also stressed the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events.

Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, governors, chief ministers of all states and governors of UTs participated in the meeting. It started with a presentation by Amitabh Kant, Sherpa to G20, on the preparations being made for the next G20 summit and the year-long programmes as also the preparatory meetings held in Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The governors of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and the Lt. Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa and Assam briefed the PM on the arrangements made by the respective states and UTs towards successful conduct of various conferences.