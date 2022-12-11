  
NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)
Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTC) stated that first 162.27 MW part of the 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project in Tamil Nadu, was declared open for commercial operation on Saturday.

The remaining part expected to be declared operational within the next week. With this, NTPC said, its standalone installed and commercial capacity had become 57,801.27 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity has grown to 70,416.27 MW.

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone and reiterated the corporation’s commitment to renewable energy. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant.

With the Ettayapuram plant, the commercial operation of solar capacity in the southern region has gone up to 644.27 MW. The Ettayapuram plant is spread over about 900 acres and uses about 10.5 lakh solar panels, all of Indian origin. Drone-based digital technologies were extensively used during plant construction, for surveillance and monitoring.

