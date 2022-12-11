Mahbub Chowk Market to get a facelift

Hyderabad: The historical Mahbub Chowk Market became the latest entrant on Saturday to the list of places that the government is reviving in the city.

Days after K.T. Rama Rao, urban development and municipal administration (MA&UD) minister, named Mahbub Chowk as one of the many places that would be restored, Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, MA&UD department, announced that GHMC and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority would jointly take up the project.

The Mahbub Chowk Market, a.k.a. Murghi Chowk, near Charminar, is completely dilapidated and on the verge of collapse. Arvind Kumar said it will be reconstructed and redeveloped, while keeping the original style intact.

He tweeted that the restoration project would cost Rs 36 crore. It would commence on December 22 and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

During the inaugural ceremony of the revived 17th-century step well at Bansilalpet, Rama Rao had also listed Sardar Mahal, Mir Alam Mandi, Shaikpet Sarai and Khurshid Jahi Devdi as some of the heritage sites that would be renovated soon, apart from Mahbub Chowk Market.