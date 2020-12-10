The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 10 Dec 2020 Kurnool shocked by q ...
Nation, In Other News

Kurnool shocked by quality of KMC water

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Dec 10, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
KMC Commissioner DK Balaji said it requires Rs 300 crore to construct sewerage treatment plant but the civic body does not have that money
The rivers in Kurnool are polluted by chemical effluents, medical waste in addition to sewage by KMC
 The rivers in Kurnool are polluted by chemical effluents, medical waste in addition to sewage by KMC

KURNOOL: Citizens in Kurnool are shocked at the quality of water being supplied to them by Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the wake of Eluru contamination that saw hundreds of people taking ill.

KMC has no sewerage treat plant and every day it discharges 60 million litres (mld) into Tunga-bhadra river without any concerns for peoples health. River pollution in Handri and Tung-abhadra, the two rivers that flow across Kurnool city, have been causing health issues to people residing on the river bank. Plastic waste and other non-degradable material, lead and cadmium that are in the river need to be cleared. Regional Pollution control Board officials say that Tungabhadra waters showed marginally higher toxins after Pushk-arams. The Board conducted a test on the quality of water in Tung-abhadra in the first week of this month soon after Pushkarams. 

 

In the test it was found that “It may be noted from the data, the pH and dissolved oxygen are meeting the standards, whereas the other two parameters, viz., Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Total coliform bacteria are exceeding the standards.”

A PCB official said that Environment ministry constituted a committee in 1999 which recommended desirable limit of fecal coliform at 1,000 MPN/100ml and a maximum permissible limit at 10,000 MPN/100ml for discharge of treated sewage into a water body or reuse for agriculture, aquaculture or forestry application. And when it comes to drinking water, it should not be more than 500/MPN/ 100 ml, he said.

 

Pushkar Ghats near Mantralayam at Vinayaka Ghat, Santa Market, Kurnool Pump House, Rambotla and Sankalbagh ghats showed abnormal fecal contamination as reflected in coliform samples, said a PCB Engineer.

Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a measure of the quantity of oxygen used by microorganisms (aerobic bacteria) in the oxidation process. In a study conducted sometime back by independent researchers, the BOD values of water samples during the monitoring periods at the industrial effluent disposal point was found to be between 78ppm to 119 ppm, which indicates that the effluent run-off carries chemical wastes during poly-fibre synthesis. This is due to the discharge of untreated or partially treated industrial effluent directly in to the river.

 

There is makeable variation in the BOD content along the downstream from the discharge point during the study period which varied from 20.1 ppm to 36 ppm. The upstream water showed low BOD values 3.1 ppm to 6.4 ppm. The decrease in BOD and increase in DO from effluent discharge point was due to natural self-purification.

The rivers in Kurnool are polluted by chemical effluents, medical waste in addition to sewage by KMC, said KN Reddy, an environmental activist.

KMC Commissioner DK Balaji said it requires Rs 300 crore to construct sewerage treatment plant but the civic body does not have that much of money. A proposal has been sent to the Union government to sanction the amount under Swach Bharat scheme, he said.

 

Balaji further said AP Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Ltd also assessed the sewerage treatment desirability and contemplated to take up construction of the treatment plant for sewerage in a phased manner.

...
Tags: kurnool municipal corporation, kurnool city drinking water, kurnool municipal water, kurnool no sewerage treatment plant, water contaminated kurnool


Latest From Nation

The Adivasis also want the government to issue pattas to the podu lands cultivated by them for decades

Remove lambadas from ST: Adivasis

The three-phase survey will be conducted in 1.26 lakh sq km across villages, hamlets, towns, and cities except for forest lands

Comprehensive land survey Bhoomi Rakshana in Andhra Pradesh from December 21

Experts from IICT and CCMB are also investigating the cause of illness and are conducting various tests for accurate diagnosis.

Find actual reason for Eluru illness: Jagan

Envoys from various countries visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Latest: Telangana adds 643 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take tollto 1,482



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham