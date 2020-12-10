The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 10 Dec 2020 Find actual reason f ...
Nation, In Other News

Find actual reason for Eluru illness: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Expert team from NIN said they examined food, water, milk, urine and blood samples from families of sick and taken samples of vegetables
Experts from IICT and CCMB are also investigating the cause of illness and are conducting various tests for accurate diagnosis.
 Experts from IICT and CCMB are also investigating the cause of illness and are conducting various tests for accurate diagnosis.

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on the illness in Eluru with officials and medical teams on Wedne-sday. He directed them to conduct a through research and find out the causes of the illness and affirmed that the state government is offering good treatment to people.

During a video conference with the authorities, doctors and experts from the WHO, AIIMS, NIN, CCMB and the IICT, the Chief Minister said that corrective measures will be taken based on the final outcome of investigations and urged the experts to find the actual reason for the illness.

 

He told authorities to focus on whether the illness was due to water contamination or due to some other cause and asked to conduct a detailed investigation.

Officials informed that the presence of lead and nickel in the patient bodies might have caused the illness, which could have happened due to excessive use of pesticides. Officials said that the number of cases have been declining and the patients are recovering within 3-4 hours.

Meanwhile, experts from the WHO said that they are surveying the areas where people fell sick and are taking health details including the food they consumed. On the other hand, experts suspect that bleaching and chlorine used in sanitation programmes as part of Covid-19 prevention measures may also be the cause.

 

Doctors and experts from AIIMS, Delhi said that comprehensive tests are yet to be done, but the primary investigations revealed that lead and nickel appear to be high in the blood of those who were ill. As Indians do have nickel in their bodies, the presence of lead might have caused the illness. Also, it was found that there is a significant drop in the level of lead in the patients after 24 hours of becoming sick.

“The process of recycling batteries or due to the dumping of broken batteries, or when fired may also have led to the current situation. We will test drinking water and milk samples and come to a definite conclusion on the reasons as soon as possible,” they said.

 

Experts from AIIMS, Mangalagiri said that pesticides might have contaminated the organic chlorides, which is just a primary finding, where accurate conclusions on this are yet to come.

Expert team from NIN, Hyderabad said that they have examined the food, water, milk, urine and blood samples from the families of the sick and also taken samples of vegetables and essentials from the market. ‘We are conducting comprehensive tests, so far, there are no signs of danger. We shall submit a report on water, food, milk, urine and blood samples.’

 

Similarly, experts from IICT and CCMB are also investigating the cause of illness and are conducting various tests for accurate diagnosis.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary of Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Dr K Chandrashekar Reddy and expert teams of AIIMS, NIN, IICT, WHO, CCMB and other officials were present.

 

...
Tags: eluru illness jagan, eluru mysterious illness nickel, eluru mysterious illness lead nickel, expert teams eluru illness


Latest From Nation

The rivers in Kurnool are polluted by chemical effluents, medical waste in addition to sewage by KMC

Kurnool shocked by quality of KMC water

The Adivasis also want the government to issue pattas to the podu lands cultivated by them for decades

Remove lambadas from ST: Adivasis

The three-phase survey will be conducted in 1.26 lakh sq km across villages, hamlets, towns, and cities except for forest lands

Comprehensive land survey Bhoomi Rakshana in Andhra Pradesh from December 21

Envoys from various countries visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Latest: Telangana adds 643 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take tollto 1,482



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham