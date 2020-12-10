Comprehensive land survey Bhoomi Rakshana in Andhra Pradesh from December 21

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Survey of India for the implementation of ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana', scheduled for launch on December 21.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they would be conducting a comprehensive survey which will be written in golden letters as a survey of such a magnitude is being conducted after almost 100 years. He said that the two partners are putting together 70 base stations to take up this survey, which will be added to their network in future. The Chief Minister said that all the measurements will be accurate with a minimum error rate of 2 cm. State-of-the-art facilities are being used with the latest CARS technology, drones and rovers.

He instructed officials to take up awareness campaigns about the initiative and directed district collectors to be responsible for the survey project. He said “As many as 14,000 surveyors have been appointed by the State government and 9,400 surveyors are being given training by Survey of India. Training for the remaining lot will be completed by January 26.”

“The three-phase survey will be conducted in 1.26 lakh sq km across villages, hamlets, towns, and cities except for forest lands. Around 5,000 villages will be covered in the first phase, 6,500 villages in the second and 5,500 villages in the third phase. The government will set up mobile tribunals to solve land disputes on the spot.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated “The survey is overdue. Sub-divisions and distributions were not registered at the field level in the last 100 years. A land titling card consisting of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with photo, and the total area would be given after the survey. Digitized cadastral maps would also be prepared and they will feature details of the lands in the village. Survey stones would be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitized property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at Village Secretariats.”

The Chief Minister explained “be it a house site or agricultural land or any real estate layout, after giving a title on it, it will be put for display in the same village Secretariat under observation for two years to see if there were any objections. A permanent land title will be provided after two years upon finalisation. In case of objections, the government will take responsibility and compensate accordingly.”

Lieutenant General Girish Kumar, Surveyor General of India, said that he was honored to be part of this initiative, which stands as a role model for other states. He said that records of the surveyed lands will be ready within five minutes. He stated that a comprehensive survey is a visionary programme that uses the latest technology in the world.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad, and other officials were present at the meeting.