YSRC says 3 lakh to be at PM-CM Vizag meeting tomorrow

After Bhemavaram's meet on July 4, Jagan and Modi will be seen together again on same platform at Visakhapatnam (Photo: Twitter)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: AP IT minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday announced that three lakh people from various parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh will attend the joint public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Saturday, November 12.

From the same dais, both the PM and CM will inaugurate or dedicate a total of nine projects worth ₹15,233 crore to the nation, Amarnath stated.

This will be the second time both Jagan and Modi will be sharing the same platform after their last programme at Bheemavaram on July 4.

YSRC Uttarandhra in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with other YSRC leaders, accompanied the IT minister to the meeting venue at AU Engineering College grounds on Thursday evening.

Amarnath appealed to the public that they reach the venue two hours before the start of the scheduled programme at 10 a.m.

As many 6,850 police forces will be deployed within the five-kilometre radius from the venue to prevent any untoward incidents.

“People in 3,208 buses will be coming from all assembly segments on Saturday. We expect at least 1.5–2 lakh people at the meeting,” a police officer told Deccan Chronicle.

The VVIP convoy will leave Novotel Hotel via Circuit House, turn right to Seven Hills Hospital, pass through Asilmetta, Swarna Bharathi Stadium and reach Maddilapalem AU Arch. PM and CM, however, will be landing at the venue by helicopter.

“As roads are likely to be congested from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day, general public are advised to postpone their journeys as much as possible. If necessary, they must travel through alternative routes and traffic police will assist them,” Vizag city police commissioner Ch. Srikanth told DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Friday at 7:25 p.m. at the Indian Navy’s INS Dega. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be in the city by 6:15 p.m., will receive the PM at INS Dega. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will arrive here at 4.20 p.m. He will be staying at a private hotel.