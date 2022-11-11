  
Nation Other News 10 Nov 2022 YSRC says 3 lakh to ...
Nation, In Other News

YSRC says 3 lakh to be at PM-CM Vizag meeting tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 12:35 am IST
After Bhemavaram's meet on July 4, Jagan and Modi will be seen together again on same platform at Visakhapatnam (Photo: Twitter)
 After Bhemavaram's meet on July 4, Jagan and Modi will be seen together again on same platform at Visakhapatnam (Photo: Twitter)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: AP IT minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday announced that three lakh people from various parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh will attend the joint public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Saturday, November 12.

From the same dais, both the PM and CM will inaugurate or dedicate a total of nine projects worth ₹15,233 crore to the nation, Amarnath stated.

This will be the second time both Jagan and Modi will be sharing the same platform after their last programme at Bheemavaram on July 4.

YSRC Uttarandhra in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with other YSRC leaders, accompanied the IT minister to the meeting venue at AU Engineering College grounds on Thursday evening.

Amarnath appealed to the public that they reach the venue two hours before the start of the scheduled programme at 10 a.m.

As many 6,850 police forces will be deployed within the five-kilometre radius from the venue to prevent any untoward incidents.

“People in 3,208 buses will be coming from all assembly segments on Saturday. We expect at least 1.5–2 lakh people at the meeting,” a police officer told Deccan Chronicle.

The VVIP convoy will leave Novotel Hotel via Circuit House, turn right to Seven Hills Hospital, pass through Asilmetta, Swarna Bharathi Stadium and reach Maddilapalem AU Arch. PM and CM, however, will be landing at the venue by helicopter.

“As roads are likely to be congested from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day, general public are advised to postpone their journeys as much as possible. If necessary, they must travel through alternative routes and traffic police will assist them,” Vizag city police commissioner Ch. Srikanth told DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Friday at 7:25 p.m. at the Indian Navy’s INS Dega. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be in the city by 6:15 p.m., will receive the PM at INS Dega. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will arrive here at 4.20 p.m. He will be staying at a private hotel.

...
Tags: modi visit, pm visit, ins dega
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

PM Modi's visit to boost morale of BJP cadre: GVL

Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)

Naidu urges former TS leaders, old party cadre to do ghar wapsi

Exploring the African jungles was the experience of a lifetime, says the filmmaker (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Alphonse finds her Masai visit magical

Farmers want the correlation of land parcel numbers and old survey numbers to be reflected in the Resurvey Land Register (DC Representational Image)

Anomalies galore in land resurvey; many farmers in agony due to loss of lands in AP

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Bandi says NH-563 four-lane work to start very soon



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

Prosecution failed to provide clear evidence in 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

U’khand avalanche: Hyderabad techie mountaineer's body arrives

Vamsheedhar Reddy (Photo By Arrangement)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->