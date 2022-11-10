PM to address party workers at Begumpet airport

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soon after arrival at the Begumpet airport on November 12, is expected to address a meeting of the BJP workers for about 20 minutes outside the airport. He will be received by top state BJP leaders, including Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party vice-president D.K. Aruna, among others.

With the Prime Minister scheduled to visit Ramagundam on November 12 to inaugurate the revamped Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials from various departments at the BRKR Bhavan on Thursday to review arrangements for Modi’s visit.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate RFCL to the nation.

According to a press release, the CS directed officials to work in coordination to ensure the success of the Prime Minister's visit to the state. He directed the police department to make adequate security, law and order, and bandobast arrangements in Ramagundam and Hyderabad. He also reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit with Peddapalli district collector S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Ramagundam commissioner of police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, and CEO Ramagundam Fertilisers A.K. Jain via teleconference.

DGP M. Mahender Reddy, special chief secretary, energy, Sunil Sharma, principal secretary, home, Ravi Gupta, secretary GAD Seshadri, secretary, transport, roads and buildings K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, DG, fire service Sanjay Kumar Jain and other officials attended the review meeting.