Improve infra in universities, Governor tells TS Education Minister

HYDERABAD: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy met with Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan a day after she was asked to check with Pragathi Bhavan or the CMO to see if she had received a letter from her regarding the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill. The Governor advised her to "give top priority to improving the infrastructure in the State universities with special focus on improving hostel and laboratory facilities.”

The minister paid a visit to the Raj Bhavan along with senior education department officials to address Governor concerns about the Bill, a day after Dr. Tamilisai took serious exception to claims that she was "sitting on the Bill”.

Dr Tamilisai had stated that she had written the minister a letter asking that she come to the Raj Bhavan to discuss important Bill-related issues, but Sabitha Indra Reddy claimed that she never received the letter.

According to a statement from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor expressed her concerns to the minister regarding the proposed Common Recruitment Board "in the larger interest of the public and the aspirants belonging to the state." The Governor brought up a number of issues during the meeting, including the need for complete transparency in the Board's recruitment process, taking up recruitment as early as possible in an unbiased manner, maintaining eligibility-based recruitment, strictly adhering to UGC norms with regard to faculty recruitment, and attending the concerns of the aspirants from the state.

The Governor also asked the minister and officials to strengthen the Chancellor Connects Alumni at all universities in order to encourage alumni participation in all-round development of the universities. Sabitha Indra Reddy was accompanied by education secretary Vakati Karuna, chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education Prof. R. Limbadri, and commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal for the meeting at the Raj Bhavan.