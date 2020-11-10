The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 10 Nov 2020 COVID-19: Less than ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID-19: Less than 40K cases reported in a day for second time in November

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5
The COVID-19 caseload increased to 85,91,730 with 38,073 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. (Representative Photo) (AFP)
 The COVID-19 caseload increased to 85,91,730 with 38,073 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. (Representative Photo) (AFP)

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the second time this month, as India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85.91 lakh while the total number of recoveries neared 80 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 caseload increased to 85,91,730 with 38,073 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

 

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of   11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples being tested on Monday.

The 448 new fatalities include 85 from Maharashtra, 71 from Delhi, 56 from West Bengal, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from Kerala and 20 from Punjab.

Total 1,27,059 deaths reported so far in the country include 45,325 from Maharashtra followed by 11,410 from Karnataka, 11,362 from Tamil Nadu, 7,350 from West Bengal, 7,231 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,060 from Delhi, 6,802 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,338 from Punjab and 3,765 from Gujarat.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred

...
Tags: .new delhi, a coronavirus quarantine facility, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The mishap occurred as the bride lost balance and fell into the river while posing for a photo and the man attempted to rescue her

Pre-wedding photoshoot ends in tragic death of Mysuru couple

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and his wife Pramilarani show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the state by-polls, at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead over Congress, JD(S) in both seats

The fishermen ventured into the sea on November 7 and were fishing about 20 knots southeast of Kodiakarai this morning when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and arrested them. (representational Image:PTI)

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham