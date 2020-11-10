The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 10 Nov 2020 Arnab Goswami moves ...
Nation, In Other News

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TWINKLE GURNANI
Published Nov 10, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
The Bombay HC had on Monday advised Goswami to seek an alternative method of legal remedy by shifting to a lower court for regular bail.
Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV
 Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV

Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The Bombay HC had on Monday advised Goswami to seek an alternative method of legal remedy by shifting to a lower court for regular bail.

 

The bench comprising Justice MS Karnik and Justice SS Shinde had stated that "no case was made out in the present matter for the high court to exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction".

These developments come after Goswami was denied interim bail by the Bombay High Court. The court had already denied interim bail to Goswami three times in the past.

Goswami, Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda were arrested by Alibaug police in Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect- interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic.

 

Following his arrest, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

After allegations that Goswami was caught using a mobile phone while in judicial custody, he was shifted to Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday.

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail

...
Tags: arnab goswami, right to freedom of press, arnab goswami hearing, bail denied
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The mishap occurred as the bride lost balance and fell into the river while posing for a photo and the man attempted to rescue her

Pre-wedding photoshoot ends in tragic death of Mysuru couple

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and his wife Pramilarani show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the state by-polls, at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead over Congress, JD(S) in both seats

The fishermen ventured into the sea on November 7 and were fishing about 20 knots southeast of Kodiakarai this morning when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and arrested them. (representational Image:PTI)

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Election officers wearing face masks. (Representational Image: PTI)

Gujarat bypolls: Ruling BJP ahead in all 8 seats, Congress trails



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham