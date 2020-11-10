The Indian Premier League 2020

Andhra Pradesh records a dip in Covid-19 deaths in last week

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2020, 8:11 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
AP conducted coronavirus tests on 1,63,390 samples per one million population and registered Covid-19 positive rate of 9.68
A health worker collects swab samples of a girl to test for Covid-19.
VIJAYAWADA: AP has registered a steep decline in deaths of Coronavirus-infected patients in the last one week, provided a much-needed relief to the state government.

On November 1, the state recorded 16 deaths. On November 2 it was 13, November 3 – 15, November 4 – 10, November 5 – 13, November 6 – 11, November 7 – 11, November 8 – 12 and November 9 – 11. While the deaths have lessened, the death toll recorded so far in the state has reached 6,802.
AP registered 1,392 new Covid-19 cases from out of the 61,050 samples tested during the last 24 hours, raising the overall tally to 8,44,359. Out of the total of 87,25,025 samples tested so far, 8,16,322 patients have recovered while 21,235 patients are still active with the virus.

 

Among daily Covid-19 cases, East Godavari continues to top the state with 341 instances of the virus, followed by 243 in West Godavari, 116 in Guntur, 105 in Chittoor, 100 in Kadapa, 84 in Anantapur, 76 in Nellore, 75 in Krishna, 66 in Prakasam, 61 in Vizianagaram, 47 in Srikakulam, 42 in Visakhapatnam and 36 in Kurnool.

East Godavari continues to be the worst-affected with highest number of 1,18,930 cumulative confirmed Coronavirus cases, followed by 88,919 in West Godavari, 80,871 in Chittoor, 69,712 in Guntur, 65,662 in Anantapur, 60,554 in Prakasam, 60,440 in Nellore, 59,758 in Kurnool, 56,817 in Visakhapatnam, 53,214 in Kadapa, 44,728 in Srikakulam, 41,879 in Krishna, 39,980 in Vizianagaram, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

 

The rate of recovery among Covid-19 patients has been good in East Godavari with 1,13,680 persons recovering, followed by 86,034 in West Godavari, 78,370 in Chittoor, 66,341 in Guntur, 64,156 in Anantapur, 59,281 in Nellore, 59,072 in Prakasam, 58,986 in Kurnool, 54,716 in Visakhapatnam, 51,866 in Kadapa, 43,511 in Srikakulam, 39,395 in Vizianagaram, 38,019 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

Among the daily Coronavirus deaths, Krishna recorded five fatalities, followed by two in Kadapa and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts. Chittoor continue to witness the highest number of 796 cumulative deaths of Covid-19 patients, followed by 632 in Guntur, 620 in East Godavari, 594 in Krishna, 574 in Prakasam, 573 in Anantapur, 518 in Visakhapatnam, 507 in West Godavari, 488 in Nellore, 482 in Kurnool, 444 in Kadapa, 344 in Srikakulam and 230 in Vizianagaram.

 

State health authorities have discharged 1,549 Covid-19 patients after recovery from various hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

AP conducted Coronavirus tests on 1,63,390 samples per one million population and registered Covid-19 positive rate of 9.68 while Maharashtra tested 75,585 samples with a positive rate of 18.22 and Telangana tested 1,17,518 samples with a positive rate of 5.42.

