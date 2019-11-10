Nation Other News 10 Nov 2019 A day when UP cop jo ...
Nation, In Other News

A day when UP cop joined kar sevaks to shout Jai Shri Ram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Nov 10, 2019, 4:05 am IST
Updated Nov 10, 2019, 6:22 am IST
One person who was staying with me in the tent told me that all the arrangements had been made by the RSS.
At the site of the then disputed temple, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside. (Photo: PTI)
 At the site of the then disputed temple, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside. (Photo: PTI)

Among the hundreds and thousands of kar sevaks armed with hammers and shovels, I wormed my way as an undercover for the Statesman newspaper to the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya way back in December 1992. Before going to the holy town, I was told that all kar sevaks were being issued parichay patras (letters of identification/introduction). To obtain this, I visited the BJP unit in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. I convinced the party office-bearer there that I was a Kashmiri Pandit who had to abandon his studies because of militancy in the Valley. He gave me the letter on hearing my story.

For this subterfuge, I took on the name of Sanjay Kaul. In Ayodhya, I was put through intense grilling to establish my credentials as a kar sevak. Several times I had to recite an apocryphal tale of being a Kashmiri migrant who had abandoned his studies because of militant activity. It was terrifying to see the extent to which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal combine had gone to ensure there was no infiltration. All through my stay in Ayodhya, the BJP’s letter proved to be my sole protection. After I was accepted as “genuine”, I saw first hand the face of religious zealotry that had remained veiled by political hoopla.

 

I managed to stay with the kar sevaks from Delhi and Haryana in a tent at Guru Gobind Singh camp near the disputed site. I was briefed by pracharaks of the RSS and “indoctrinated” by the Bajrang Dal.JPG

One early morning (a few days before the December 6 demolition), hundreds of people gathered near my tent. They were carrying boulders and shovels and shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. Out of fear, I too joined the mob, which was led by then BJP MP B.L. Sharma ‘Prem’. Soon, the mob started breaking down three gravestones. I also carried the debris to a nearby pond, along with other kar sevaks. Within no time some makeshift shops were set up at the site to sell tea. All this happened in the presence of the saffron party leader. People called it “chhoti (small) kar seva”. Some Bajrang Dal activists even wanted to build a small temple there, but they were prevented by others because, they said, it would hamper the work of Ram temple.

One person who was staying with me in the tent told me that all the arrangements had been made by the RSS. “We have planned the rann neeti (war strategy). And the UP police is supporting us. We are sure of our victory,” he said and even took me to a huge bhojanalaya for food. The person, serving us food, said about one lakh people had already reached “the site” and that some more kitchens had been opened and godowns had been packed with food.

At the site of the then disputed temple, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary were placed outside the structure, while the Central Reserve Police Force was inside. On the very first evening, I spotted a PAC constable shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans along with kar sevaks barely a few metres away from the disputed structure.

As I moved through the holy town wearing a two-day stubble and soiled clothes, I interacted with many PAC men. Always, I was treated with respect, even deference. One night some kar sevaks and I spent hours chatting with a group of PAC personnel. “We are solidly behind you. Don’t worry,” said a policeman. “If we are ordered on December 6 to attack you, we will lay down our arms and join you,” reassured another. “Come what may, we will force the paramilitary to surrender,” said a third.

Some days ago a constable of the PAC had been suspended for removing bricks from the disputed structure, i.e. the Babri Masjid.

...
Tags: ayodhya, ram janambhoomi, kar sevaks


Latest From Nation

Parasaran

‘Bhismacharya’ won it for Ram Lalla

Sporting a large saffron-sandalwood paste kumkum on his forehead, superstar Rajinikanth addressed the media outside his Poes Garden bungalow to make a statement on the Ayodhya verdict by the SC on Saturday.

Shun differences for the sake of country: Rajinikanth

The community is looking at it as a deliberate move to give the judgment when the festival was being celebrated in many parts of the country, and will be held in other places on Sunday. (Representational image)

Lack of fervour in city ahead of Milad-un-Nabi

Protesting RTC employees pelt stones at police personnel after cops lathicharged them during the Million March stir in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Million March turns violent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Canadian woman told her French not 'good enough' for Quebec residency

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Tehseen Poonawala to smooch him

Sidharth Shukla and Tehseen Poonawala. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Police and lawyers are a law unto themselves

On November 6, the Delhi high court clarified that its November 3 order not to take coercive steps against lawyers was only in relation to the two FIRs lodged on November 2, with regard to the clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari courts complex.

Justice for all: Invasion of privacy and grand data theft

The devil in most cases is in the software used that has not been changed to keep pace with the recognition of privacy as a guaranteed fundamental right.

Nuanced verdict brings closure: Prince of Arcot

Prince of Arcot

‘Slogans we shouted in ’85 have come true today’

The reverence that the people have for Lord Ram had to be seen to be believed. Millions who thronged various Rath Yatras actually wanted to touch the vehicles and the people manning Rath Yatras.

UP man takes up bizarre challenge to eat 50 eggs for Rs 2,000, dies after having 41st

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham