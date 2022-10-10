  
Nation, In Other News

Telangana political leaders offer condolances to Mulayam Singh's family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
 File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

HYDERABAD: I express deep shock and grief at the passing of  Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. A secularist, he entered politics inspired by great leaders such as socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia, and famous freedom fighters Raj Narayan. Mulayam, who served thrice as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and served the country as a Union Minister, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life. I express my deepest condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and family members. – Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

My wholehearted condolences to Akhilesh Yadav ji and the entire family of Sri Mulayam ji. Rest in peace Netaji. This is truly end of an era in Indian politics and my prayers for strength to all Samajwadi Party leaders and loyalists. – TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao

Deeply saddened by demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder and former CM of Uttar Pradesh. His contribution to the nation was immense. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and Samajwadi Party cadre. May his soul rest in peace – Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

The news of the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji has left us all sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the family members of Mulayam ji and his fans. - AIMIM president, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav who served the people of Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister, and the country as a Union Minister. It is sad to hear the news of his demise. Mulayam Singh Yadav. – Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a leader who devoted much of his life to public service. His passing is a great loss to the downtrodden, and weaker sections of the society. I express my deep condolences to his family and pray that his soul rest in peace. Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy

I express my deep condolences to the family of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, and pray that his soul rest in peace. – Telangana Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

