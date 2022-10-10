  
Nation Other News 10 Oct 2022 KCR to attend Mulaya ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday; Nitish to visit Saifai a day later

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC WEB DESK
Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2022, 3:59 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Rao will reach Saifai, Yadav's native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon, a release by the Chief Minister's Office said.

He will pay his last respects to the departed leader and attend the funeral, it said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will go to Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village Saifai a day later on Wednesday to pay tributes to the socialist stalwart as he is on a pre-scheduled visit to Nagaland on Tuesday.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi said a party delegation, which will include Lok Sabha MP Dulal Chandra Goswami and himself, will be in Saifai on Tuesday when he will be cremated.

The three-time chief minister of UP died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Yadav will be cremated in Saifai on Tuesday around 3 pm, the Samajwadi Party said.

...
Tags: saifai, samajwadi party, gurugram, uttar pradesh, k chandrasekhar rao, nitish kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Telangana political leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

Children are becoming victims of sexual abuse in educational institutions, both government and private schools, as a consequence of lax law enforcement.. (Representational image.)

Sexual abuse of children in Hyderabad schools on the rise

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath. (Photo: Facebook)

North Andhra farmers supporting Vizag Garjana, asserts Amarnath



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana political leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->