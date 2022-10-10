KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday; Nitish to visit Saifai a day later

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Rao will reach Saifai, Yadav's native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon, a release by the Chief Minister's Office said.

He will pay his last respects to the departed leader and attend the funeral, it said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will go to Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village Saifai a day later on Wednesday to pay tributes to the socialist stalwart as he is on a pre-scheduled visit to Nagaland on Tuesday.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi said a party delegation, which will include Lok Sabha MP Dulal Chandra Goswami and himself, will be in Saifai on Tuesday when he will be cremated.

The three-time chief minister of UP died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Yadav will be cremated in Saifai on Tuesday around 3 pm, the Samajwadi Party said.