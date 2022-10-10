Encroachment: Shrinking footpaths leave little space for pedestrians in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Footpaths and road margin spaces in several areas across Tirupati city have shrunk in width over the years, thanks to encroachments by pushcart vendors, shops and business units, leaving the pedestrians in a hard struggle for space.

Footpaths are used indiscriminately by several shops to keep their items for sale or install generators or turn them as parking space.

Pedestrians have a hard time on the busiest roads in the city like the Gandhi Road, Bandla Street, Tilak Road, Nethaji Road and TK Street. Several hospitals, hotels and business establishments in areas like Reddy & Reddy colony, municipal office, Karakambadi and Mosque roads, particularly hotels on Tirumala by-pass road, have kept their generators in their parking spaces and use pavements for parking.

Civic officials say they have been undertaking enforcement drives and clearing the encroachments on arterial roads as also in pilgrims-frequented areas in the city. But, these are not helping change the scenario for the better.

Although the government is implementing the ‘Smart City Project’, its impact is not visible here. Encroachment takes place right under the nose of the establishment.

"While thousands of people are facing serious trouble due to lack of pedestrian space, the police and the civic authorities keep looking the other way,” says Athmakuru Tejaswini Reddy, an engineering student.

Hawkers are pitching their makeshift food stalls on the pavements in areas near the bus stand and railway station. As the footpaths are encroached, pedestrians walk on the road, which affects the vehicular traffic.

Vallam Dhananjay, a resident of Tetagunta of Peddakapu colony, pointed out that even government entities are encroaching into the footpaths. “Transformers are installed by the power department, the municipality sets up public urinals and installs garbage bins on footpaths, and there are also flag posts, statues set up by political parties etc in public spaces,” he said.