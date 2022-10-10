  
Nation Other News 10 Oct 2022 Encroachment: Shrink ...
Nation, In Other News

Encroachment: Shrinking footpaths leave little space for pedestrians in Tirupati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Oct 10, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 7:44 am IST
APSDCL's container substation on a footpath near G Days hotel on Karakambadai Road in Tirupati. (DC)
 APSDCL's container substation on a footpath near G Days hotel on Karakambadai Road in Tirupati. (DC)

TIRUPATI: Footpaths and road margin spaces in several areas across Tirupati city have shrunk in width over the years, thanks to encroachments by pushcart vendors, shops and business units, leaving the pedestrians in a hard struggle for space.

Footpaths are used indiscriminately by several shops to keep their items for sale or install generators or turn them as parking space.

Pedestrians have a hard time on the busiest roads in the city like the Gandhi Road, Bandla Street, Tilak Road, Nethaji Road and TK Street. Several hospitals, hotels and business establishments in areas like Reddy & Reddy colony, municipal office, Karakambadi and Mosque roads, particularly hotels on Tirumala by-pass road, have kept their generators in their parking spaces and use pavements for parking.

Civic officials say they have been undertaking enforcement drives and clearing the encroachments on arterial roads as also in pilgrims-frequented areas in the city. But, these are not helping change the scenario for the better.

Although the government is implementing the ‘Smart City Project’, its impact is not visible here.  Encroachment takes place right under the nose of the establishment.

"While thousands of people are facing serious trouble due to lack of pedestrian space, the police and the civic authorities keep looking the other way,” says Athmakuru Tejaswini Reddy, an engineering student.

Hawkers are pitching their makeshift food stalls on the pavements in areas near the bus stand and railway station. As the footpaths are encroached, pedestrians walk on the road, which affects the vehicular traffic.

Vallam Dhananjay, a resident of Tetagunta of Peddakapu colony, pointed out that even government entities are encroaching into the footpaths. “Transformers are installed by the power department, the municipality sets up public urinals and installs garbage bins on footpaths, and there are also flag posts, statues set up by political parties etc in public spaces,” he said.

...
Tags: tirupati smart city, footpaths road margins shrunk tirupati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 11 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Vijaya Sai Reddy — PTI

Dasapalla Rani was eligible for 5,400 sq yards land only

The forest department aims at using drones to check the unabated poaching and illegal felling of trees by smugglers from the reserve forests in Khammam and Bhadradri –Kothagudem districts. (Representational Image/DC)

Drone cameras to protect forest and wildlife

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav — PTI

Mulayam closely associated with NTR

. Jagan said in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the demise of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He was a true statesman and an icon of socialist leadership in India, who always worked for the empowerment of the downtrodden. My condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace.” — Twitter

Jagan, Governor condole demise of Samajwadi patriarch



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation sent to President for approval: Sources

In this file photo, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI)

KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TS leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->