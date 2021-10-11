Four students from Social Welfare college bag seats in DU

ADILABAD: Students of the government residential college in old Adilabad district with agricultural family backgrounds are making their way into top colleges in Delhi University.

Four students of Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence, Bellampalli, for the first time, got seats in undergraduate courses for 2021-22 in top colleges in University of Delhi also in a national institute in Kerala.

K. Anjith Kumar of Royyala village in Kotapalli mandal who belongs to a humble background got the first rank in the SC category in the nationwide test and got a seat in BSC Fisheries in the Central Institute of Fisheries and Nautical Engineering Training, Kochi, in Kerala.

He did his Bi PC in the residential college and prepared for seats in national institutions.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the residential college, said there were only 40 seats in the institute and students from across the country strove to get the seat and added that three students got seats in graduation courses in top colleges in Delhi University.

He said he was happy that students from marginalised sections and rural backgrounds started making their way into top colleges from their institution.

Jangam Namdev of interior Salugupalli village of Bejjur of Komaram Bheem Asifabad got a seat in BSC (Hons) Computer science of Dyal Singh College in Delhi University.

His father Shankar is a farmer and struggling to make both ends meet and run the family.

The same is the case with the Meesala Raja Sagar of Velala village in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district who also got a seat in the same department in the Acharya Narendradev College in Delhi University. His father Gattaiah is a farmer and facing hardship in running his family.

Gudi Susinder Reddy got a seat in B.A (Hons), Philosophy in Hindu College in Delhi University. His father Mahender Reddy is a farmer in Sarangapalli village in Mandamarri in Mancherial district.

According to Saidulu, as many as 22 out of 33 who attended JEE mains this year became eligible for the advanced course. Parents of these students said they were happy with their children getting seats in top colleges despite