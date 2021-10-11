Jobs & Education 10 Oct 2021 Four students from S ...
Jobs & Education

Four students from Social Welfare college bag seats in DU

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 11, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Students of the govt residential college in old Adilabad district with agricultural family backgrounds are making their way into DU
Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)

ADILABAD: Students of the government residential college in old Adilabad district with agricultural family backgrounds are making their way into top colleges in Delhi University.

Four students of Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence, Bellampalli, for the first time, got seats in undergraduate courses for 2021-22 in top colleges in University of Delhi also in a national institute in Kerala.

 

K. Anjith Kumar of Royyala village in Kotapalli mandal who belongs to a humble background got the first rank in the SC category in the nationwide test and got a seat in BSC Fisheries in the Central Institute of Fisheries and Nautical Engineering Training, Kochi, in Kerala.

He did his Bi PC in the residential college and prepared for seats in national institutions.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the residential college, said there were only 40 seats in the institute and students from across the country strove to get the seat and added that three students got seats in graduation courses in top colleges in Delhi University.

 

He said he was happy that students from marginalised sections and rural backgrounds started making their way into top colleges from their institution.

Jangam Namdev of interior Salugupalli village of Bejjur of Komaram Bheem Asifabad got a seat in BSC (Hons) Computer science of Dyal Singh College in Delhi University.

His father Shankar is a farmer and struggling to make both ends meet and run the family.

The same is the case with the Meesala Raja Sagar of Velala village in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district who also got a seat in the same department in the Acharya Narendradev College in Delhi University. His father Gattaiah is a farmer and facing hardship in running his family.

 

Gudi Susinder Reddy got a seat in B.A (Hons), Philosophy in Hindu College in Delhi University. His father Mahender Reddy is a farmer in Sarangapalli village in Mandamarri in Mancherial district.

According to Saidulu, as many as 22 out of 33 who attended JEE mains this year became eligible for the advanced course. Parents of these students said they were happy with their children getting seats in top colleges despite

...
Tags: delhi university (du), bellampalli
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

Now when the students are attending second year physical classes, how can they concentrate on the first year syllabus? If held, the exams will be taken as an opportunity by corporate colleges to fleece in the name of examination fee, said parents. — Representational image/PTI

Move to conduct first year Inter exams opposed

Senior advocare S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the colleges, said that the state government has no role and it is for the AICTE to decide the commencement of new courses and colleges across the entire country. (PTI)

High Court suspends JNTUH norms for new courses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

The Apex Court urged the Centre and the National Board of Examinations to consider forcing the changes from next year only, after making adequate arrangements. (PTI)

PG NEET-SS: It seems medical education, regulation have become a business, says SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Move to conduct first year Inter exams opposed

Now when the students are attending second year physical classes, how can they concentrate on the first year syllabus? If held, the exams will be taken as an opportunity by corporate colleges to fleece in the name of examination fee, said parents. — Representational image/PTI

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PG NEET-SS: It seems medical education, regulation have become a business, says SC

The Apex Court urged the Centre and the National Board of Examinations to consider forcing the changes from next year only, after making adequate arrangements. (PTI)

Karnataka CM focuses on need to start 'tech schools' to promote technical education

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

OU contract staff defy transfer orders

The HRC slapped a notice on Osmania University, stating, 'How can the principals without proper proceeding transfer these lecturers? (DC Image)'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->