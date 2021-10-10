Nation Other News 10 Oct 2021 AP trying to resolve ...
AP trying to resolve power crisis, urges people to cooperate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 10, 2021, 1:43 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2021, 9:45 am IST
Energy department secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said if customers can stop using AC sduring peak hours, the state can overcome power crisis
The energy secretary said that the state is holding talks with the Centre to provide coal stocks that would last at least a week. — DC file photo
VIJAYAWADA: Energy department secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, who is also chairman and MD of AP Transco,  has appealed to the people to stop using air-conditioners during peak hours as the state is trying hard to overcome a power crisis.

“AP is working in all possible ways to resolve the power crisis,” he said at a press meet here on Saturday. The state government has been promoting solar and wind power for the past two years and has been generating about 8,000MV of such power.

 

“The AP GENCO has the capacity of generating 80 million units. However, we are unable to generate more than 40 million units due to shortage of coal. This is resulting in a power crisis in the state.”

He said if customers can stop using air-conditioners during peak evening hours, the state can overcome the power crisis.

Srikant said that 180 to 190 million units of power is consumed per day in AP and there is a 20 per cent increase in power consumption now, compared to the previous year. Only two to three days’ coal reserves are left for the state to generate power. The coal reserves in the entire nation will last for only four days to feed as many as 135 power plants.

 

The energy secretary said that the state is holding talks with the Centre to provide coal stocks that would last at least a week. AP GENCO has a capacity to generate 80 million units. Due to shortage of coal, only 40 million units of power is being generated a day.

“There has been an acute shortage of coal since last month. Out of the total power generated in the state, 60 per cent is generated through thermal power. For the past five years, the governments were focusing more on solar and wind power. Private power plants are on demand and they are charging more due to shortage of coal. The state government has to buy power from private power plants at a higher price.

 

Srikant said power consumption has increased even during the Covid pandemic season. Unfortunately, absence of coal mines is a disadvantage to Andhra Pradesh and this forces the state to depend on other states for its coal requirements.

...
